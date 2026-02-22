Nigeria’s Blind Sambists Set to Make Historic World Cup Debut

Nigeria continues to break new ground in global sports as two blind sambists, Rukayat Taiwo and Elizabeth Aseso, prepare to make history as the first African women to compete at the World Sambo Cup in Yerevan, Armenia, from April 11–12, 2026.

Blind Sambo, one of three disciplines featured at the World Cup, underscores the sport’s inclusivity and universality. Men in the SVI1 sport class will compete across three weight categories (64, 79, and 98 kg), while women will contest two (54 and 59 kg).

Taiwo, a Lagos State champion, will compete in the 54 kg category, while Aseso will feature in the 59 kg category.

Sherif Hammed, Vice President of the Nigeria Sambo Association, hailed the milestone as another step in Nigeria’s pioneering journey. “Since our debut in 2024, Nigeria has been at the forefront of blind SAMBO, which is gaining global recognition, particularly within the Olympic community. Now, we are set to become the first African nation to feature in female blind SAMBO at the World Cup, and we are hopeful of making history with medals.” Nigeria’s progress in the sport has been steady. Samuel Oladele Kekere became the first Nigerian and African blind sambist to compete at the 2024 World Cup, while Sodiq Ajibade won the continent’s first medal — a bronze — at the 2025 edition.

The 2026 World Cup will feature three disciplines: Sport SAMBO, with men and women competing across seven weight categories each; Combat SAMBO, a dynamic format allowing striking techniques and broader moves; and Blind SAMBO, which continues to expand its global footprint.

The competition will be staged at the Gazprom Training and Sports Complex, a modern venue meeting international standards. Organisers have emphasized the importance of preparing visually impaired athletes, with classification beginning on April 9. Beyond competition, the World Cup aims to strengthen international sports ties, enhance athlete rankings, and advance SAMBO’s bid for Olympic inclusion.