Milner Breaks Premier League Appearance Record

James Milner has broken the Premier League appearance record in Brighton’s game at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 40-year-old former England midfielder was named in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting XI for his 654th Premier League match, beating the record set by Gareth Barry.

Milner equalled the record in the game at Aston Villa, a club he represented from 2008 to 2010, on Wednesday, 11 February.

Brighton boss, Hurzeler told BBC Match of the Day that Milner is a “role model on and off the pitch”.

Milner made his debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds in 2002 and has also played for Newcastle, Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in the top flight.

Hurzeler added: “There’s no surprise why he’s where he is at the moment – because he has such great discipline.

“He has such a great effort every day and he is never satisfied.

“It’s a great day for him to show us again why he is the record-holder regarding the Premier League games.”

Wayne Rooney, who played 37 times for England alongside Milner, told BBC Sport: “Milly deserves to break the record. I think it’s well known how professional he is and how hard he’s worked all throughout his career.

“It’s an incredible record and it just shows that when you work hard, it pays off. He’s 40 now and players are playing until they’re a bit older nowadays.

“We’ve seen that with Cristiano Ronaldo as well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes on for another two or three years.”