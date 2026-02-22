  • Sunday, 22nd February, 2026

INEC Declares APC’s Ishaku Winner of Bwari Chairmanship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressive Congress (APC), winner of Bwari Area Council Chairmanship election.

Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, the Returning Officer for Bwari chairmanship election, who announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, disclosed that Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

” I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Bwari chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

” That Joshua Ishaku,, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Nurudeen also said that the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored a total of 4254 votes, while that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 3515 to come second and third places respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmanship election was conducted in 10 wards of the council, namely; Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari central and Kawu. (NAN)

