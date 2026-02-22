Group Commences Nationwide Mobilisation to Rebuild Nigeria’s Leadership Culture

Funmi Ogundare A new political platform, the African Action Group (AAG), has commenced nationwide registration and grassroots mobilisation as part of efforts to reshape Nigeria’s leadership culture around competence, integrity and measurable progress.

Founder and National Chairman of the movement, Abdulfalil Abayomi Odunowo, in a statement, noted that the group has begun activating structures across all states, local government areas, wards and polling units.

He described the move as the beginning of what he called a historic national movement, stressing that the initiative is intended to go beyond the routine formation of another political party.

“This is not just the formation of a political party. This is the foundation of a new future,” he said.

According to him, coordinators and key stakeholders were selected based on integrity, capacity and commitment to national development.

He directed them to immediately deploy both digital and grassroots mobilisation strategies within their jurisdictions, adding that further directives would be communicated through official channels.

The AAG leader said the platform is anchored on three core principles; competence, integrity and progress, which he argued, are critical to rebuilding public trust in governance and restoring accountability in public service.

Although the group has yet to unveil detailed policy positions, Odunowo maintained that its mission is to foster a merit-driven leadership culture rooted in transparency and responsibility at all levels of government.

Some political analysts noted that the emergence of the African Action Group adds to the growing list of political actors positioning for relevance ahead of future electoral cycles.

They cautioned, however, that beyond registration and mobilisation, the movement will need to demonstrate ideological clarity, organisational depth and nationwide appeal to compete effectively.