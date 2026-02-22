Four Suspected Kidnappers Arrested as Three Toddlers, 18 Adults Rescued in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has announced the successful rescue of 21 kidnap victims during a joint security operation conducted in Dargaza Hills, Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state government said the intelligence-driven operation was spearheaded by the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and the state-owned Community Watch Corps.

In a statement issued last night by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu, the state government said the coordinated effort led to the rescue of 16 women, two men, and three babies.

Mua’zu, in the statement, explained that the kidnapped victims were abducted from Gidan Sarkin Bayero Village in Musawa LGA and other locations.

He added that the operation targeted the enclave of notorious bandit leader, Kamilu Chiroma, also known as Buzaru, located in the rugged Dargaza Hills.

He noted that 20 of the rescued victims are Christians, while two are Muslims, underscoring what he described as the indiscriminate nature of banditry and the government’s resolve to protect all residents regardless of religious affiliation.

He described the rescue as a testament to the effectiveness of intelligence-led security operations and the growing synergy among security agencies operating in the state.

The commissioner said the operation also resulted in the arrest of four suspects, who are currently undergoing investigation, adding that: “The suspects will face the full weight of the law upon completion of investigations.”

He reaffirmed Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s unwavering commitment to ending banditry and restoring lasting peace across Katsina State while commending the DSS, Nigerian Army, Police, and Community Watch Corps for their professionalism and courage during the operation.

He urged residents of the state to continue providing credible information to security agencies to sustain ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.