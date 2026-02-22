FCT Polls: PDP Wins Gwagwalada

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election conducted on Saturday.

INEC Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, announced that Mohammed scored 22,165 votes to secure a decisive victory in a keenly contested election.

Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 17,788 votes

Akpen affirmed that Mohammed met the legal requirements to be returned as the duly elected Chairman.