By-elections: Era of Killing, Disenfranchising Voters is over,  Gov Yusuf





Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said the era of killing, maiming and disenfranchising voters during electioneering is over.

The governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the by-elections yesterday.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf described the election as a milestone in the democratic journey of the state, noting that the calm atmosphere recorded across polling units reflected the growing political maturity of the people and the effectiveness of security arrangements put in place.

He specifically commended the people of Kano Municipal and Ungogo State Assembly Constituencies, where the by-elections were conducted, for their cooperation, discipline and commitment to peaceful participation in the exercise.

Governor Yusuf also lauded the conduct of political parties and stakeholders, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for obeying electoral rules and regulations and avoiding actions capable of disrupting the process.

“For the first time in recent history, we witnessed an election free of crisis, use of weapons and any form of manipulation in Kano. This development aligns with our Kano First Agenda. The era of killing, maiming and disenfranchising voters is over,” the governor affirmed.

He added that the peaceful conduct of the election demonstrates that Kano State is ready to embrace issue-based politics anchored on dialogue, tolerance and respect for democratic values.

The governor further assured that his administration will continue to prioritise the security of lives and property of citizens and residents of Kano State, irrespective of political or religious differences.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to work closely with electoral bodies and security agencies to ensure that future elections in the state remain transparent, credible and violence-free.