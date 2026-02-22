Beyond the Noise: Why Akume and Alia are Not Political Adversaries

Thomas Ikyuen

In the often overheated arena of Nigerian politics—where speculation frequently substitutes for substance—a curious narrative has been circulating: that Senator Dr. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and a towering figure in Benue politics, is locked in a political duel with Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

It is a narrative that thrives more on conjecture than on evidence; more on political gossip than on any verifiable fault line.

A closer, more disciplined reading of Benue’s political history—and indeed its present configuration—reveals a different, far more nuanced reality.

Weight of Political History

To properly situate the discussion, one must begin with the enduring political architecture built by George Akume over nearly three decades. Since his entry into partisan politics in 1998, Akume has not merely participated in the system; he has shaped it.

From serving as a two-term Governor of Benue State to his tenure as a three-term Senator of the Federal Republic—where he rose to become Senate Minority Leader—and subsequently as a Minister of the Federal Republic, Akume’s trajectory reflects a rare continuity of influence.

His current role as SGF under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu further underscores his centrality in Nigeria’s governance matrix.

This is not a career built on happenstance. It is the product of sustained grassroots engagement, strategic coalition-building, and an ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex political terrain with unusual dexterity.]

Benue Political Equation

Within Benue State, Akume’s influence is neither abstract nor exaggerated; it is demonstrable. The succession of governors in the state—Gabriel Suswam, Samuel Ortom, and now Hyacinth Alia—speaks to a continuity of political structure that has, at critical moments, intersected with Akume’s strategic direction.

This is not to diminish the agency or legitimacy of these leaders. Rather, it is to acknowledge the underlying political ecosystem in which their emergence was made possible. Politics, particularly at the subnational level in Nigeria, is rarely an accident; it is often the outcome of layered alliances, institutional memory, and established networks.

2023: Strategy Over Sentiment

The 2023 governorship election in Benue offers perhaps the most illustrative example. The field was crowded with experienced contenders—figures of national relevance and deep political capital. Yet, in a contest where pedigree alone could not guarantee victory, it was the alignment of structure, timing, and strategic mobilisation that proved decisive.

Governor Alia’s emergence must therefore be understood within this broader context—not as an isolated political miracle, but as the culmination of a coordinated effort in which multiple actors, including Akume’s formidable political machinery, played defining roles.

Structure, Capacity and the Politics of Mobilisation

Equally telling is the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise in Benue State. Initial efforts yielded modest numbers, raising concerns about grassroots penetration. However, once the broader party structure—energised by Akume’s network—was activated, the turnaround was swift and dramatic.

Within days, participation surged significantly, underscoring a critical point often overlooked in political analysis: that beyond rhetoric, power in Nigerian politics still resides in organisation, reach, and the ability to mobilise at scale.

Debunking the ‘Battle’ Narrative

Against this backdrop, the suggestion of a political battle between Akume and Alia appears increasingly untenable. It is a narrative that ignores hierarchy, context, and the dynamics of political mentorship that often define relationships within party systems.

To frame the interaction between the two men as a contest is to misunderstand both the nature of Akume’s political stature and the evolving role of Governor Alia within that structure. The latter, relatively new to the intricacies of partisan politics, is still consolidating his footing in a system long shaped by established actors.

This does not imply subservience; rather, it reflects a continuum—one in which experience and incumbency coexist, sometimes uneasily, but not necessarily antagonistically.

The Imperative of Party Stability

At a time when Nigeria faces multifaceted governance challenges—from economic reform to national security—the internal cohesion of the ruling party structures remains critical. As SGF, Akume’s responsibilities transcend state-level politics; they are national in scope, demanding coordination, stability, and administrative focus.

It would therefore be a misreading of priorities to suggest that he is preoccupied with subnational rivalries. His political capital, at this stage, is more profitably invested in sustaining governance outcomes and reinforcing party unity.

Politics Beyond Speculation

Ultimately, the claim that Akume is engaged in a political battle with Alia reveals more about the nature of contemporary political discourse than it does about the reality on ground. In an environment where perception is often weaponised, narratives can take on a life of their own—detached from facts, yet potent in influence.

But serious analysis demands restraint. It requires that we separate noise from nuance, speculation from structure.

Senator George Akume’s political journey is one of depth, continuity, and enduring relevance. Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration represents a new phase within that evolving landscape. To cast their relationship as adversarial is not only simplistic—it is analytically flawed.

In politics, as in governance, not every difference is a conflict—and not every silence is a war. Akume’s focus, it must be repeated, remains that of quality service to the nation while cementing the needed stability within the ruling party as he continues to energise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not just in Benue State but throughout the North-central region and the entire country. His political stature speaks for itself.

•Ikyuen writes from Makurdi