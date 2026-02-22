APC Candidates Win Khana, Ahoada East Constituencies’ By-elections in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ukalikpe Napoleon and Loolo Bulabari Henrietta, have won the two state continuencies where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted by-elections yesterday.

While Ukalikpe won the Ahoada East State Constituency, Loolo won Khana State Constitueny II.

For Ahoada East, the Returning Officer, Prof. Rosemary Ogbo, announced the results and certified that the poll was duly conducted and contested.

She said Ukalipe polled 3,980 votes to defeat Ego Marvelous of the Action Alliance (AA), who scored 33 votes.

Others are Godstime Egor of Action Party of Nigeria (APN) 38 votes; Oseja Clifford of Boot Party (BP), 11 votes; Ephraim Raphael Ede of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), seven votes; Ogide Samson Greatman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) seven votes; and Kwodu Saturday Prosper of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) six votes.

Prof. Ogbo averred that Ukalipe having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes was duly returned elected.

She said, “I, Prof Rosemary Ogbo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2026 Ahoada East state constituency bye election, held on the 21st day of February 2026.

“The election was contested, the candidates received the following votes; Ego Marvelous of AA political party 33 votes, Ukalikpe Napoleon of the APC received 3,980 votes, Godstime Egor of APN received 38 votes, Oseja Clifford of BP received 11, Ephraim Raphael Ede of NNPP received 7 votes, Ogide Samson Greatman of YPP 7, and finally Kwodu Saturday Prosper of ZLP received 6 votes

“Ukalikpe Napoleon of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

For Khana State Constituency II, INEC declared Loolo winner.

She polled a total vote of 7,647 to defeat candidates of the African Alliance, New Nigerian Peoples Party, Young Peoples Party and Zenith Labour Party.

During the elections, residents of state witnessed a peaceful conducts.

The state also witnessed a high-level of voter apathy with the low turnout of voters and minimal security presence at various areas where the by-elections held.

INEC conducted the by-elections following the resignation of the lawmakers representing Ahoada East Constituency, Edison Ehie and death of Dinebari Loolo, who represented Khana State House of Assembly Constituency II.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara had directed the people of the state, particularly eligible voters at the voting areas to participate actively in the by-election scheduled for the two constituencies

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onwuka Nzeshi, Governor Fubara described the election as a family affair and urged the people to come out en-mass to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for the two vacant seats in the state House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara also charged the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

He said: “Everybody should be law abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise. It is actually a family election and there is no need for rancour and acrimony.”

The state Police Command had also promised adequate security all through the period of the election.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said security operatives would be stationed at strategic locations, polling units, and major roads to prevent violence, electoral malpractice, and other criminal activities capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju, advised all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws guiding the conduct of elections.