Akpabio: Nigeria Has Recorded Tremendous Gains in Economy, Security Since 2023

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday declared that Nigeria recorded significant improvements in the economy, security, and infrastructure since 2023, and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for what he described as transformative leadership.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his Media Office, also praised members of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for standing firmly behind the administration to stabilise the country and deliver what he termed tangible democracy dividends to Nigerians.

The Senate President, the statement added, spoke at the funeral service of his late in-law, Essien Pius Ubeng, held at the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Ukanna Diocese in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing the congregation, Akpabio said that despite prevailing challenges, the country had made measurable progress in critical sectors over the past three years.

“Let me use this opportunity, on behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom State, to thank President Bola Tinubu; his vice, Kashim Shettima; members of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council for the development and transformation witnessed across the length and breadth of this country since 2023,” he said.

According to him, the administration has recorded “tremendous and positive changes” in the economy, security, and infrastructure development, stressing that while the nation has not yet attained its full potential, it has moved beyond its former difficulties.

“In the last three years, we have witnessed tremendous and positive changes in the economy, security, and infrastructural development of this great country. We are not yet there, but we have since left where we used to be. With the support and prayers of Nigerians, we will be there,” Akpabio stated.

He particularly lauded the synergy between the executive and legislative arms, noting that such collaboration was essential to sustaining reforms and deepening democratic governance.

The Senate President thanked the Vice President, his colleagues in the National Assembly, and members of the Federal Executive Council for what he described as their unwavering support for the president.

“I thank our vice president, my colleagues in the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council for standing by our president to ensure that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed and to deliver real democracy dividends to Nigerians without political, religious or ethnic considerations,” he added.

The funeral service, however, was primarily a solemn occasion to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Elder Ubeng, whom Akpabio described as a pillar within both his family and the church.

In an emotional tribute, the Senate President recounted his long-standing relationship with the deceased, explaining that their bond predated their formal in-law ties.

In his sermon, the presiding cleric, Most Rev. Etim Udo Ekong, urged the congregation to live lives defined by good deeds and service to humanity.

He reminded worshippers that death was inevitable and unpredictable, stressing the need for individuals to make a meaningful impact while alive.