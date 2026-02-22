Aiyedatiwa Denies Plan to Remove Deputy Governor

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has denied an alleged plan to remove his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

Adelami was picked as deputy governor after Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on December 27, 2023, following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, a pastor, in a video that went viral, predicted the removal of Adelami as the deputy governor of the state.

But Governor Aiyedatiwa, speaking at the inauguration of the Ayegunle-Iwaro Oka Akoko Expressway in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, said the viral video was the handiwork of those seeking attention.

Aiyedatiwa said, “Mr Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, I acknowledge your presence here. Thank you for holding forth for me yesterday, when I had to travel.

“My worthy, amiable deputy governor, some people are spreading one fake video. Those people want to hear words.

“They claimed they wanted to remove the deputy governor. For where? Where did they want to remove him (deputy governor) from? Don’t answer them, please; they are only looking for relevance.

“That can’t happen because I’m also a Prophet of God.”

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the new road, Aiyedatiwa declared that road construction and rehabilitation remained at the heart of his administration’s development blueprint as it marked one year in office.

The governor described the inauguration of the road projects as a major milestone in the activities marking his first anniversary, thanking God for what he called a remarkable achievement within a short period.

He said: “Since assuming office, our administration has embarked on and completed numerous projects that have positively impacted our people, and this commissioning underscores our government’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that enhances the well-being of citizens.

“The approximately six-kilometre Aiyegunle–Iwaro Oka Road is a multi-million-naira project, designed and executed with quality materials to withstand daily traffic, including heavy-duty vehicles.”

Aiyedatiwa, while at Owo, inaugurated Opomulero Road, Iselu, and Isuada Roads, saying the rehabilitation and construction of the roads symbolised the rekindling of hope, restoration of dignity, and steady progress across the state.

According to him, the projects span 3.5 kilometres within the axis, including the construction and rehabilitation of Falodun Road, Kajola Road, and Iselu–Isuada Road, thereby enhancing connectivity, stimulating commerce, reducing travel time, and improving access within Owo town.