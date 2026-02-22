Air Power is Force Multiplier in Maritime Security Operations, Says Chief of Air Staff, Aneke

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has stated that air power remained a decisive force multiplier in maritime security operations, offering speed, flexibility, and reach that significantly enhanced deterrence and enforcement capabilities in support of the Deep Blue Project.

The CAS made the statement while receiving in audience the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, and his management team at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Abuja during a courtesy visit.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, highlighted the NAF’s robust air capabilities tailored to maritime roles.

These include: Long-range surveillance aircraft, maritime patrol-configured platforms, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and rapid-response air assets capable of swift deployment across coastal corridors.

Aneke emphasised that these platforms provided real-time situational awareness, precision tracking, and coordinated response options essential for securing sea lines of communication and protecting critical offshore infrastructure.

He further stressed that integrating advanced sensors, data-link systems, and inter-agency communication frameworks enabled seamless information flow and operational coordination.

Speaking earlier, Mobereola reaffirmed that maritime security was fundamental to economic stability, international trade, and sustained investor confidence.

He noted that the growing volume of maritime traffic across Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways demanded continuous vigilance, advanced surveillance, and rapid response capabilities.

The DG emphasised that a strengthened partnership with the Nigerian Air Force would ensure continuous aerial oversight, timely intelligence sharing, and proactive deterrence, all of which are crucial to protecting maritime assets and unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy.

The renewed collaboration between NIMASA and the Nigerian Air Force reflects a shared strategic vision aligned with the President’s drive to harness Nigeria’s maritime resources for sustainable national development.

By strengthening air–maritime security architecture and safeguarding the nation’s waterways, both institutions are reinforcing the foundation upon which Nigeria’s blue economy can flourish, driving economic growth, job creation, and long-term prosperity.