VOSMF to Host Power Awards to Mark International Women’s Day

Iyke Bede

The Voice of Single Mothers Foundation (VOSMF) will hold the maiden edition of the Power Awards on March 8, 2026, as part of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The foundation said the initiative will recognise women whose contributions continue to shape society across sectors, while reinforcing its advocacy for single mothers and the girl child.

Reverend Aisha Galadima, Lead Executive of VOSMF, described the awards as more than a ceremony.

“Power Awards is a celebration of strength, achievement, and commitment to making a difference. We are excited to spotlight these incredible leaders and channel the event’s energy into tangibly supporting single mothers to build brighter futures.”

Project Manager of The Power Awards, Mr. Ibim Isaacs, said the platform reflects the evolving role of women in society.

“The days of the woman are here, women have evolved from the traditional perception we have often known, today they are building homes as well as building systems, influencing culture and trends, they can no longer be ignored. The award is a mirror and a torch. As a mirror, every winner reflects what we want the next generation of women to be, and as a torch, we shine the light about the importance of women’s presence in our society,’’ he said.

Justice Ogaranya Slik, Project Director of Power Awards Project, said the initiative also highlights the importance of girl child education and safety.

“The award is a movement; it’s a call — a loud reminder to every member of the global family to place a value on the girl child beyond the surface. It drums home the importance of girl child education and safety. We are reminded that women, beyond birth and reproduction, play a vital role in the formation of society, its culture and its citizens. We are using the platform to remind women of who they are beyond what the world chooses to call them,” he said.

VOSMF President, Abel Okweku, added: “It is my dream that one day we will see female governors and a female president, but before our dreams materialise, let’s intentionally celebrate the priceless efforts of women who are making the path easier for those behind them.”