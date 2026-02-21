UNICEF: Official Registered Births in Nigeria Rose to 14m in Two Years

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that the number of children whose births are officially registered in Nigeria within the past two years has risen significantly to 14 million.

UNICEF Country Representative to Nigeria, Ms Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, made this known yesterday during a courtesy visit to wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her office at the State House, Abuja.

She commended the First Lady for her leadership not only in the areas where UNICEF is working but also for impacting lives in areas that have to do with children and families across the nation.

According to her, “Birth registration, we look at it as the first right of every child to be counted, to be recognised and it is really impressive, I have served in many places but I have not seen in two years, we could have a progress that has happened here in Nigeria.

“We have 14 million children whose births have been registered, the system is being digitalised at the health facility at the world level as well, combine that, there is a bill before the National Assembly, things don’t just happen like that, we scale with our leadership.

“I am really grateful for you leading this area of birth registration and allowing us to celebrate this fantastic leadership.

“I have seen you at the end of last year talking about the National Library, reaping everything for the people, I was at the event on the launch of food bank I have seen by myself being African women that our First Lady across the continent at the merge of African Union commended your leadership and I think that is very important for the whole continent beyond Nigeria. And on the Renewed Hope Agenda, giving hope for children and the people.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Tinubu acknowledged the impact of UNICEF in Nigeria saying birth registration provides that every child be registered immediately after birth adding that child registration must continue until every Nigerian child is registered, adding “every child counts.’’

She said every child has a right to be counted as nationality and a legal identity that would help to integrate every child into the nation’s health services.

“What joy do I have this morning to hear that birth registration is going on well. This is how nations develop. I won’t say that we are really there yet, for me, we have to keep with it and make sure that every child is counted, and it is the beginning for us not just birth registration alone, we are looking at birth certificates.

“Nigeria has not had census in a long time so we don’t really have a head count but if we start with the children, at least we would know the number of children to care of and it would guide on how the government can provide for its citizens.’’

The First Lady, while expressing happiness on the scale of the improvement on birth registration, further decried the high rate of Tuberculosis, HIV/Aids and Child and Maternal mobility.

Her words, “Nigeria is a huge population, when it comes to Tuberculosis, HIV/Aids and Child and Maternal mobility, all those are what the numbers are still high, and it is worrisome for me.

“However, we are not sitting with our hands folded, we are trying to do the best that we can to see that this administration is able to position Nigeria to what the future should hold for us.’’

She appreciated UNICEF for supporting the country and promised to collaborate with the organisation as much as possible.

According to her, “In any area you want us to collaborate, we are here, we want to thank UNICEF for the interest and the work you have done, in years that I have known UNICEF, they have always given us right data to work with.”