Rivers By-election: Low Voter Turnout in Ahoada, Khana Constituencies

Low voter turnout was recorded in several polling units in Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II, Rivers, during Saturday’s State House of Assembly Constituency by-elections.

The by-election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill vacancies in the State Assembly and restore full legislative representation for the affected constituencies.

In Khana, Ward 2, Polling Units 1 to 13, voting commenced at about 9 a.m., but only a few voters had turned out to cast their ballots as at 1:25 p.m.

At Polling Units 1 and 13, with 800 and 583 registered voters respectively, only a handful of voters had voted at the time of filling this report.

However, the election process was peaceful and orderly, with INEC ad hoc officials and election materials, including the BVAS machines, in place and awaiting voters.

Police personnel were also seen stationed at each polling unit to ensure a peaceful process.

In Ahoada East, Ogbelu Ward 9, similar low turnout was observed across seven units visited.

Some of the electorate who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) attributed the voter apathy to inadequate sensitisation about the election and the disqualification of major opposition parties from participation.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only major political party participating in Saturday’s contest.

Earlier, INEC barred the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP) from fielding candidates for failing to meet the criteria required to present candidates for the election.

Responding, the Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Gabriel Yomere, maintained that INEC conducted extensive sensitisations ahead of the exercise.

He said the commission also met with the leadership of both local government areas to inform and educate residents about the by-election.

“The traditional rulers deployed town criers who moved around to inform people across the various communities in the constituencies.

“In addition, we engaged with politicians and civil society organisations, and aired radio jingles, which are still being broadcast today,” he said.

Yomere stated that the commission undertook substantial sensitisation, noting that INEC could not go to voters’ homes to compel them to participate in the electoral process. (NAN)