Ramadan/Lent: Bauchi CAN Calls for Continuous Peaceful Co-existence 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has described the commencement of the 2026 Muslim 30 days Ramadan Fasting and Christian 40 days Lenten as a demonstration of the superiority and divine nature of God over every act of creation.

The assertion was made yesterday by the Chairman of CAN, Rev. Abraham Damina Dimeus, in a message on the happening which he said is a confirmation of how God wants people to coexist with each other.

According to him, “It is not a coincidence that the two major religions are having their religious activities at the same time, it is a design by God to show that He is the Creator of everything on earth, including the religions.”

He stressed that, “With this, if God had wanted all of us to be one, He would have done so at creation. But, God wants us to appreciate each other and submit to him as our creator.”

Dimeus therefore called on adherents of the two leading religions to “embrace each other and appreciate the need to peacefully coexist.”

He therefore called for understanding and unity amongst themselves by using the seasons to seek for the face of God throughout the days of the religious activities.

The CAN chairman also stressed the need for prayers for peace and peaceful coexistence in the state as well as for the success of the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed-led administration as it entered the last lap of the tenure.

He then commended the state government led by the Governor Mohammed for providing an enabling environment for religious harmony and tolerance and promoting inclusivity in governance.