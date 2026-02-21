PSC Elevates AIG Mustapha to DIG

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

The Commission announced yesterday, 20 February 2026, that the decision followed Mustapha’s outstanding performance in its written examination and oral interview process.

According to PSC Spokesman, Torty Njoku Kalu, the newly promoted DIG began his career in 1992 and brings over three decades of distinguished service to his new role.

Prior to his promotion, Mustapha served as AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, where he earned widespread acclaim for his community policing initiatives and strategic operations, including the dismantling of the notorious “Billionaires” Kidnapping Gang in Lagos.

His career has been decorated with numerous national and international awards, including the 2024 Crime Buster of the Year for West and Central Africa; multiple Best Police Station in Africa awards (Nairobi, Kenya); Best Divisional Police Officer in West Africa (Johannesburg and Dubai); and the International Security Award from ISSO-SEC Switzerland and HSIIS United Kingdom.

The Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), charged the new DIG to see his promotion as a call to greater responsibility.

He expressed confidence that DIG Mustapha’s expertise in technology-driven policing and stakeholder engagement will further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Police Service Commission is the statutory oversight body for the Nigeria Police Force, responsible for appointing, promoting, and exercising disciplinary control over all officers (excluding the Inspector-General), as well as formulating policies and guidelines to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the Force.