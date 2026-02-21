Private Sector Pledges Bold Investments to Tackle Nigeria’s Displacement Crisis

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A high-level private sector conference convened by the United Nations in Nigeria and strategic partners has ended in Lagos with strong commitments to deploy market-driven solutions to address the country’s protracted internal displacement crisis.

The two-day gathering, titled ‘Securing Futures – Market-Based Solutions for Internal Displacement in Nigeria’, brought together senior government officials, captains of industry, development finance institutions, humanitarian agencies and civil society leaders to chart a new path beyond traditional aid models.

Building on the outcomes of the 2024 Africa Roundtable on Private Sector Solutions to Internal Displacement, which drew participants from 12 countries, this year’s conference focused on translating dialogue into concrete investment pathways capable of unlocking economic recovery and resilience in fragile and conflict-affected communities.

In his keynote address, Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that Nigeria’s long-term prosperity hinges on inclusive growth that leaves no region behind. Represented by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), the Vice President urged businesses to expand investments into high-potential regions impacted by displacement and to integrate displaced persons and host communities into formal and informal value chains.

He called for deliberate support for skills development, apprenticeships, enterprise growth and technology-driven solutions that can improve productivity and market access. According to him, such investments would not only yield financial returns but also reinforce national stability and cohesion.

Shettima assured participants that the federal government would provide policy clarity, regulatory backing and security guarantees to encourage responsible private capital flows. Where risks deter investors, he said, the government would collaborate through structured incentives, blended finance frameworks and carefully designed public-private partnerships to de-risk investments in underserved communities.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, stressed that the scale of Nigeria’s displacement challenge requires sustained private sector engagement. He noted that more than 3.7 million people remain internally displaced, while millions of returnees continue to rebuild their lives, often within already stretched host communities.

He argued that long-term investments — rather than short-term philanthropy — are essential to restoring dignity and economic independence for displaced populations.

Fall highlighted the need for concessional financing, innovative funding models and de-risking mechanisms capable of accelerating reintegration and resilience efforts, particularly for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Panel sessions underscored the role of Nigeria’s vibrant private sector in revitalising local economies by strengthening value chains and addressing supply chain gaps in displacement-affected areas. Participants showcased models already in operation across the country that demonstrate how inclusive, hyper-local business strategies can generate employment while fostering social stability.

Habiba Suleiman, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Tropical General Investments (TGI), emphasised that the most successful initiatives are those that build on existing community structures rather than bypass them. She noted that embedding investments within local social and economic systems enhances sustainability and impact.

A major outcome of the conference was the launch of a multi-stakeholder coordination mechanism designed to sustain collaboration beyond the event. The new platform will align government agencies, private investors, civil society organisations and development actors around measurable targets, scalable models and continuous monitoring of progress.

Participants concluded that Nigeria’s displacement crisis presents not only a humanitarian challenge but also an opportunity to unlock untapped economic potential. By shifting from aid dependency to market-led inclusion, stakeholders expressed confidence that displaced persons and their host communities can become active contributors to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous nation.