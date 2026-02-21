Owa Obokun Selection, Coronation Suit: Oba Haastrup Pleads for More Time to File Preliminary Objection

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The High Court of Justice sitting in Ilesa, Osun State, has iradjourned proceedings in the suit challenging the installation and coronation of Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

The case, filed by the Arimoro family of the Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House, has been adjourned to March 25, 2026, for the hearing of a preliminary objection, with the trial now set to commence on April 29, 2026.

The trial, originally scheduled for Thursday, could not proceed as the defendant requested additional time to prepare for his preliminary objection.

Presiding over the matter, Justice J. M. Agboola warned against delay tactics, emphasizing that he would not tolerate unnecessary delays. “Any lawyer who deliberately delays justice is a disgrace to the profession,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Taiwo Kupolati (SAN) of Authority Chambers, counsel to the claimants, said he was ready to proceed with the trial and had brought witnesses before the matter was adjourned. He added that the adjournment would allow the court to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case and instructed all parties to file and exchange their pleadings.

Kupolati expressed optimism that the preliminary objection would be heard on the next adjourned date and that the trial would subsequently commence.

“Our case is solid. We are progressing with efficiency and vigilance, trusting that justice will prevail,” he said.

The Arimoro family had earlier challenged the coronation of Prince Haastrup as the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, conducted on May 23, 2025, by the Osun State Government. They alleged serious violations in the selection and coronation process, claiming it did not follow the established traditions and customs of Ijesaland.

The suit, marked HIL/8/2025 at the Ilesa High Court, lists Prince Haastrup and ten others as defendants.

Prince Adewale Michael Arimoro, a contestant for the Owa Obokun stool from the Arimoro family, noted that the coronation does not affect the ongoing case. “Litigation may take time, but justice will prevail. Our position is that the procedure that produced Prince Haastrup was not in line with the tradition of Ijesaland. We will continue to pursue the matter lawfully,” he said.

High Chief Gbadamosi James, the Oba Odo of Ilesa and a kingmaker, said he attended court to speak the truth. “I am here to say the truth and nothing but the truth. I believe justice will be served,” he added.

The Arimoro family, represented by Prince Kayode Michael Adewale Arimoro and Prince Adedire Adegoke Arimoro, Global Coordinator of the Arimoro Lineage of the Bilaro Oluodo Dynasty, is contesting the process leading to Prince Haastrup’s selection and coronation, describing it as compromised and contrary to Ijesa tradition and culture.

Defendants in the suit include Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup (for himself and the Ajimoko/Haastrup Royal Family), High Chief Ibitoye Folorunsho Adeniyi (Obanla of Ijesaland), Oba (Engr.) Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye (Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa), Oba Festus Kayode Awogboro (Alademure of Ibokunland), High Chief Saka Fapohunda (Ogboni of Ilesa), the Agba Ijesa of Ijesaland, Ijesa Central Traditional Council, the Executive Governor of Osun State, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osun State, and Ilesa West Local Government.