Olubaka, Olowo, Others Hail Aiyedatiwa Over Road Projects 

•Say inclusive devt will reach every part of Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday inaugurated the Aiyegunle–Iwaro Oka Road in Oka-Akoko and a cluster of road projects in Owo Local Government Area, declaring that road construction and rehabilitation remain at the heart of his administration’s development blueprint as it marks one year in office.

The governor described the commissioning of the road projects as a major milestone in the activities marking his first anniversary, thanking God for what he called a remarkable achievement within a short period.

He stated that since assuming office, his administration had embarked on and completed numerous projects that had positively impacted residents, noting that the inauguration underscored his government’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that enhances the well-being of citizens.

He said the approximately six-kilometre Aiyegunle–Iwaro Oka Road is a multi-million-naira project, designed and executed with quality materials to withstand daily traffic, including heavy-duty vehicles.

He described the corridor as critical to transportation in Akoko, serving as a strategic link for the movement of agricultural produce within and beyond the state.

Given the rich agricultural potential of Akokoland, he said improving the road became imperative to ensure farm produce reaches markets promptly and retains its economic value.

The Governor recalled that the dualisation of the Akungba–Ikare Road was flagged off last year as part of broader infrastructural expansion in the axis, expressing confidence that it would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

In Owo, Governor Aiyedatiwa inaugurated Opomulero Road, Iselu, and Isuada Road in a triple road inauguration ceremony.

He said the rehabilitation and construction of the roads symbolised the rekindling of hope, restoration of dignity, and steady progress across the state, noting that years of dilapidation had imposed hardship and constrained productivity.

According to him, the projects span 3.5 kilometres within the axis, including the construction and rehabilitation of Falodun Road, Kajola Road and Iselu–Isuada Road, thereby enhancing connectivity, stimulating commerce, reducing travel time and improving access within Owo town.

Reiterating his commitment to inclusive governance, Aiyedatiwa assured that no community would be sidelined. He said his administration is guided by fairness, equity and shared prosperity in line with the OUR EASE policy thrust, adding that development strides have been recorded in roads, education, healthcare, agriculture and commerce.

He pledged sustained engagement with residents to build a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State where opportunities are accessible to all, urging communities to take ownership of the projects and guard them against misuse.

Through his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, the governor also commissioned the upgraded Primary Health Care (PHC) facility and newly constructed staff quarters in Owo Local Government Area, describing the project as a testament to his administration’s commitment to equitable healthcare across the state.

The Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, congratulated the governor on the 50th anniversary celebrations of Ondo State and described his first year in office as impactful.

He recalled that previous administrations failed to complete the Aiyegunle–Iwaro Oka Road, noting that a former governor, now of blessed memory, began the project but did not finish it, while successors also left it undone.

The monarch observed that though initiated by late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, a former governor from the Southern Senatorial District, it was completed by Aiyedatiwa, also from the Southern Senatorial District.

Similarly, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, appreciated the governor’s visit and the commissioning of projects.