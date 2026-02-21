NOJ Trains UNIABUJA Students on Justice, Civic Responsibility, Distributes Food Aid

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nation of Justice (NOJ) has concluded a two-day sensitisation programme at the University of Abuja, where it educated students on constitutional duties, social justice and active citizenship, while also distributing food items to support their welfare.

Addressing the students, the founder of NOJ, Jyde Adelakun, stressed that building a just society requires discipline, integrity and a strong commitment to civic responsibility.

“True freedom does not mean the absence of responsibility. True freedom means the courage to act rightly, the discipline to obey the law, and the sacrifice to serve the common good,” he said.

Adelakun cited Sections 23 and 24 of the Nigerian Constitution, reminding the students that national ethics and civic obligations must go beyond rhetoric.

“Under Section 24 of the Constitution, every Nigerian is obligated to abide by the Constitution, respect its ideals, promote the national interest, render assistance to lawful authorities in the maintenance of law and order, and contribute positively to the well-being of the nation.

“Equally, Section 23 of the Constitution sets out the National Ethics that must not remain words on paper, but must live in our hearts. These are not ceremonial ideals,” he stated.

He urged the youths to demand accountability lawfully and support government efforts aimed at strengthening democratic institutions.

Quoting former United States President John F. Kennedy, he encouraged them to shift their mindset toward service.

“And let it be clearly understood: this call is not optional. It is your constitutional duty, and it is my constitutional duty,” Adelakun declared.

On the concept of justice, he added: “Justice is not delayed until it loses meaning. Justice is the condition of freedom under the rule of law — where rights are protected, duties are enforced, and power is held accountable.”

Following the sessions, the foundation distributed food packages to 1,869 students currently sitting examinations. Each beneficiary received either 3.5kg of garri, beans or rice, alongside sachets of cornflakes, milk, vegetable oil, instant noodles, notebooks and pens.

Some beneficiaries described the gesture as timely.

Elijah Confidence, a 100-level Finance student, said, “This package will help me to turn the money for feeding this week to other important needs. I thank the organisers and this is something I hope to do when I grow up too.”

Husaybah Gabadin, a Law undergraduate, said the outreach came at a critical time for many students.

“As someone who hopes to become a philanthropist, the words of the founder speak many things to me. As an aspiring lawyer, his words have helped me to change my horizon about our society and the rule of law,” she said.