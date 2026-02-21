Nigeria Kicks Off AfroVision X With Focus on Creative Economy

Iyke Bede

Nigeria has officially launched its national activation for AfroVision X 2026, a month-long celebration of African and Caribbean creativity scheduled to run from June 1 to June 30 in Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga, Canada.

The Lagos press conference brought together leaders from business, policy, culture, and the arts, signalling a coordinated effort to turn Nigeria’s global cultural influence into structured economic opportunities.

David Bebiem, convener of AfroVision X and CEO of Grandieu, said, “Nigeria is the heartbeat of modern African creativity. From music and film to fashion and digital arts, this nation shapes global culture. AfroVision X 2026 is intentionally designed as a structured marketplace, a convergence point for creatives, investors, brands and diaspora networks to generate measurable economic impact.”

The festival will feature fashion showcases, film screenings, music concerts, theatre productions, exhibitions, and industry roundtables, culminating in a global awards platform.

In Nigeria, coordination is being led by Inspiro Productions, whose founder and CEO, Ayoola Sadare, described the initiative as a way to convert the country’s organic cultural exports into formal economic engagement and opportunities for local creatives.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed support for the initiative, saying it aligns with national economic priorities. Business and cultural leaders highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and narrative ownership in helping Nigerian creatives compete in global markets.

The launch also included a mini-exhibition of African crafts and musical performances by multi-talented artist ECA, giving a glimpse of the creative energy expected at the Canadian festival. Organisers confirmed that sponsorship, partnership, and registration channels are open for Nigerian brands, institutions, and practitioners ahead of the June event.

AfroVision X 2026 is being positioned as a strategic platform to consolidate Nigeria’s cultural influence into structured global economic leadership.