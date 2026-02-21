N’Delta Youth Leader Rallies Support for Tompolo, Tantita

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An Ijaw youth leader, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, has called for sustained support for High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), and other Niger Delta stakeholders for their impactful fight against oil theft and economic sabotage.

Bebenimibo, who is the spokesman of the Coalition of Niger Deltans for Equity and Justice (CNDEJ), in a statement yesterday, cautioned critics to stop attacking Chief Matthew Tonlagha, Chief Keston Pondi, and Tantita over the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to the indigenous firm.

He argued that before Tantita’s engagement, illegal oil bunkering thrived despite surveillance contracts being handled by other private individuals.

“In the past, oil bunkering was booming in the Niger Delta, polluting the environment, driving away aquatic life, even when the federal government gave out surveillance contracts to known private individuals from the Niger Delta.

“Nobody, including paid activists who are ranting on social media like mad dogs, come out to condemn the individuals handling the surveillance contracts or move to stop the Surveillance contracts then,” he said.

According to him, since the contract was extended to Tonlagha and Tompolo’s Tantita, oil theft had reduced drastically, with visible environmental recovery in the creeks.

He questioned the motive behind renewed criticism, insisting the attackers “must have been sponsored by illegal oil bunkering barons in and outside the Niger Delta region.”

Bebenimibo maintained that rather than attack the firm, stakeholders should commend it for job creation and youth empowerment, urging naysayers to shelve jealousy and allow Tantita and its partners to consolidate gains in pipeline security and regional development.

“It is appalling that envy and jealousy have made many individuals stoop so low to fight Tompolo, Keston Pondi, Matthew Tonlagha and Tantita for the good work they are doing by securing the pipelines and stopping illegal bunkery, giving meaningful employment to the teeming jobless youths numbering several thousands, giving empowerment to youths, women and men, building and renovating government parastatals ranging from police stations, army barracks and others.

“Today, Nigeria’s economy is booming because of Tantita’s fight against economic saboteurs. Instead of us applauding them for their good works, some sponsored individuals by Illegal bunkerers are crying foul so that the Federal Government will stop the surveillance contract to Tantita,” he lamented.

He declared, “We, Coalition of Niger Deltans (CND), are strongly behind Tompolo, Keston Pondi, Matthew Tonlagha, and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited. Keep doing your good work. Even your good works speak louder than man’s voice.”

Bebenimibo also defended the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and its Administrator, Dennis Otuaro, warning those calling for his removal to desist.

“Those who are calling for his sack are enemies of the Niger Delta, and they are faceless criminal individuals. We are strongly behind Dennis Otuaro,” he said.

On national politics, the youth leader threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support his re-election in 2027.

“There is no vacancy in Aso-Rock. Wait till 2031. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election is sacrosanct. He will win the election free and fair in 2027. We are strongly behind you, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated, citing projects such as the Lagos-Calabar coastal road as evidence of performance.

He similarly endorsed Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term, calling for continuity of his administration’s developmental strides.