  • Saturday, 21st February, 2026

NAFDAC to Crack Down on Unregistered Water Sellers in Kano

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has vowed to seal off all unregistered table water companies operating under unhygienic conditions in Kano.

Adeyeye disclosed this at the National Delegates Convention of the Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) held in Kano.

According to her, the agency would not hesitate to take action against non-compliant producers, vowing that any unregistered company operating under unhygienic conditions would face immediate shutdown upon discovery.

Represented by the agency’s coordinator in Kano, Tshiamo T. Tanimowo, the NAFDAC boss emphasised that the table water is life and the agency attaches so much importance to good sanitation and hygiene for producers.

Speaking at the event, the outgoing President of the National President, Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), recalled how the Association faced so many challenges that tested its unity, credibility, and resilience.

She added “Regulatory pressures, industry fragmentation, internal disputes, and economic uncertainties that threatened the stability of our operations nationwide, yet, in the midst of those challenges, we chose cooperation over conflict, dialogue over division, and vision over fear.

“From 2017 to date, spanning two full terms of office of four years each term, we have collectively worked to reposition ATWAP as a more structured, inclusive, nationally and internationally respected professional body in water industry.”

She expressed happiness that ATWAP is now a certified member of International Water Association (IWA) since 2023. “Together, we strengthened engagement with regulatory authorities, promoted better compliance culture,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.