LG Congress: APC Gets New Executives in Alimosho

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has elected new leaders to run the affairs of the party in the council area for the next four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the new leaders emerged via consensus at the LGA congress, held at at the secretariat of Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area on Saturday.

Mr Tosin Fatoki emerged as the party Chairman, while Mr Taiwo Oladipupo emerged as Vice Chairman and Mr Bola Afolabi as Secretary.

Mrs Bisi Ojoloye emerged as Legal Adviser, while Mr Akibu Saliu and Mrs Ronke Lawal as Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively

Hammed Abajimi was elected Auditor, Omoboriowo Awulat as Women Leader and Akinwale Onaolapo Organising Secretary.

Speaking after his emergence, the new LGA party chairman thanked party members for choosing him as leader in LGA.

Abiodun said that his immediate plan was to work with other members to win Alimosho for APC in the coming elections.

The chairman said Alimosho APC had no choice but to deliver as the area is “the home country of the President Bola Tinubu.”

“We will deliver massive votes for the president in the coming elections.

“We must plan how to mobilise people for the party and our president in 2027.

“We will start the process from to ensure victory in Alimosho.The next election wil be a different ball game entirely,” he said.

Abiodun commended the peaceful conduct of the congress,promising better welfare for party members.

“Before now, I was in charge of welfare programmes of the party at the LGA level.

“We are going to ensure more welfare provisions for our members to encourage them deliver during the elections

“So, in the area of welfare, I can assure that committed members would be rewarded accordingly and get the best from the party,” he said.

Mr Tosin Fatoki, the outgoing APC Chairman, in his remarks, thanked party members for the opportunity to serve.

He urged members to support the new Chairman and other members of the executive to succeed. (NAN)