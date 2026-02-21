Katsina APC Holds Peaceful Ward Congresses

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has successfully conducted its ward congresses across the 34 local government areas of the state in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.

The exercise, conducted simultaneously across the 361 electoral wards of the state on Friday, witnessed the participation of party members who turned out to elect ward executives to steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots level.

Addressing journalists Friday night after the exercise, the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Appeal Committee, Mr. Jamilu Uwais-Zaki, said it was conducted in accordance with the party’s guidelines.

He described the successful conduct of the party’s ward congresses across the 361 electoral wards of the state as a positive signal of victory ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the congresses demonstrated the party’s commitment to transparency, fairness and equal opportunity for all members.

He noted that the process provided a level playing ground for aspirants and reaffirmed the APC’s dedication to internal democracy, discipline and unity.

He commended party members for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise, noting that no appeal, petition or complaint was submitted to the committee for consideration.

Uwais-Zaki said: “The outcome attests to the fairness, transparency and orderly conduct of the screening and congress processes across all wards.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Bashir Ibrahim-Boni, said the screening exercise was carried out smoothly without any challenges.

He explained that the committee verified the membership status of all candidates and ensured that required documents were duly submitted before the congresses.

Ibrahim-Boni commended the Local Organising Committee for its effective coordination, which he said contributed significantly to the success of the screening exercise.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Chief of Staff to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir, disclosed that the congresses were conducted in all the 361 wards across the state.

Mamman-Nasir said the committees were tasked with producing leaders who would consolidate the party’s structures and position it for sustained progress.

He added that the exercise was conducted strictly in accordance with the rules and guidelines enshrined in the party’s constitution.

He further noted that improved security across the state ensured smooth access to all wards and local government areas during the exercise.