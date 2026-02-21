Gunmen Strike Again in Ondo Community, Kidnap Couple

Fidelis David in Akure

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a couple at Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, in what residents described as a fresh wave of violent attacks in the axis.

THISDAY gathered on Saturday that the incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday shortly after the couple returned home from their shop.

Precisely, they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by armed men who emerged from the surrounding bush. The assailants forcibly whisked the victims away to an unknown destination, leaving the community in panic.

During the operation, a neighbour, Mr. Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his house at the time, was shot by the attackers. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Confirming the latest attack, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had ordered the deployment of tactical and conventional operatives to the area.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has deployed tactical teams alongside conventional operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and adjoining areas with a view to rescuing the abducted couple unhurt and apprehending the perpetrators.

“Concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe return of the victims and bring those responsible to justice.”

Abayomi urged residents to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities while cooperating with security agencies.

“Members of the public are advised to provide credible and actionable information that may assist the investigation to the nearest police station,” he added.