Former UBA Chairman, Ogbue Dies at 99

Kayode Tokede

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Thursday announced the passing of Chief Israel C. Ogbue, former Chairman of the bank, who died peacefully at the age of 99.

A revered boardroom statesman and distinguished administrator, Ogbue devoted over six decades of his life to service in Nigeria’s public and private sectors, leaving behind an enduring legacy of integrity, discipline and institutional excellence.

Born on February 18, 1927, in Onicha-Olona, Delta State, Chief Ogbue’s professional journey began in the Federal Civil Service before he travelled to the United Kingdom for further studies.

A statement explained that he built an accomplished career that saw him rise through senior management ranks at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1988. His reputation for governance expertise subsequently earned him appointments to the boards of several leading institutions, including UBA.

He joined the UBA Board in 2005 as a Non-Executive Director and was later appointed Chairman in 2011, a role he held with dignity and strategic foresight until his retirement in 2013.

During his tenure, he provided steady and principled leadership at a defining period in the bank’s transformation, reinforcing a culture of strong corporate governance, accountability and long-term sustainability that continues to guide the institution today.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Chief Ogbue was a devoted family patriarch and mentor. He was the father of Dr. Awele Elumelu and father-in-law to the Group Chairman of UBA Group. Mr. Tony Elumelu.

Known for his humility and deep faith, he often attributed his longevity to God’s grace, advising younger generations to pursue ambition with moderation, remain steadfast in adversity, and place their trust in God.

“UBA Group extends its heartfelt condolences to his children, grandchildren, extended family, friends and associates. We celebrate a remarkable life of service, wisdom and impact, and we honour his invaluable contributions to UBA and to Nigeria’s corporate landscape,” the bank wrote in the statement.

Chief Ogbue is survived by wife, children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.