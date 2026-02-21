Boost for Argungu Fishing Festival

The 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival attracted tourists from all walks of life, writes Charles Ajunwa

The 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, which was held recently and attended by President Bola Tinubu, once more put Nigeria on the global tourism map.

The festival showcased Kebbi State’s rich cultural heritage, agricultural products, livestock, and solid minerals.

Before now, the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival was suspended for several years but was revived by Governor Nasir Idris.

As part of preparations for the festival, the Kebbi State Government through the State Investment Promotion Agency worked round the clock to ensure the event recorded a huge success, targeting foreign investors and promoting economic growth.

The Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency Director General of the agency, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Kamba, announced that foreign investors from Europe and Asia had expressed interest in attending the festival, following Governor Nasir Idris’ overseas visits.

“We are expecting a large turnout of investors who are interested in exploring the state’s abundant natural resources and exploring possible partnerships with the government and people of Kebbi State.”

Anticipating a large influx of visitors, the Agency also sensitised hotel owners to upgrade their facilities. “We are working with hotel owners to ensure they upgrade their facilities to meet international standards,” Kamba said.

Also, as part of arrangements to make the festival economically viable, a consultative forum was organised to bring together investors, government institutions, and the indigenous business community to explore partnership opportunities.

Governor Idris assented to a law authorising the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy for residential, commercial, and industrial plots across the state.

While addressing mammoth crowd at the fishing festival, Tinubu described the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a testament to the return of stability and normalcy in Kebbi State and across the country.

The president also pledged the federal government’s sustained support for tourism, agriculture, food security, and rural development.

The President commended Governor Idris for successfully organising the historic cultural event, which attracted over 50,000 fishermen from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The four-day festival featured cultural displays, water competitions, traditional boxing, and dancing.

On security arrangements that enabled the festival to be hosted safely and successfully, he commended the governor for doing a good work.

“The organisation, security arrangement, and internal outlook of the event demonstrate what is possible when leadership is purposeful and inclusive. Thank you, Mr. Governor of Kebbi State. You are a team leader, and you are demonstrating it.

”A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive,” he added.

On the ongoing fight against insecurity, he said, “The relative peace we are witnessing today in this region is not accidental. It is the result of sustained investment in security, intelligence gathering, and community engagement.

“Our farmers, including the fishermen, traders, and families, will be able to go about their lives without fear or injury. This festival is a testament to the return of stability and normalcy.

“We will continue to support it and encourage it. Our traditional leaders, particularly the custodians of this festival, remain at the heart of our national agenda. We are deliberately investing in programs that empower youth, women, and rural communities.”

Highlighting the federal government’s commitment to agriculture, the President reaffirmed support for farmers, fishermen, and rural communities.

”Working jointly with the state government, we will continue to give our farmers the necessary support. Kebbi State is recognised for its commitment to food security and agricultural production. We will work together to make it a great economic success,” he added.

The president also emphasised the unifying power of culture, noting: “The Argungu International Fishing Festival brings together people of different backgrounds, nations, and beliefs in the spirit of friendship and healthy competition. It showcases our heritage and projects Nigeria in a positive light to the rest of the world. I commend the organisers, and I reaffirm my commitment to peace, empowerment, food security, and infrastructural development of the Federation.”

In his remarks, Governor Idris thanked the President for honouring the state with his presence.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining the festival as a platform for cultural preservation, tourism development, and economic empowerment.

Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, in his speech expressed delight that the ancient waters of Matan Fada, the grand fishing arena, once again witnessed the traditional gunshot after nearly six years of a hiatus.

”For 61 editions this festival has endured not merely as a competition but as a testament to the capacity of our people to choose courage over conflict and friendship over feud.

”Your presence here, Mr. President, is not an ordinary honour. It is a profound identification with these core values: Courage, reconciliation, peace, and friendship. These are the values that guide national cohesion, good governance, and progress, which are pillars of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope agenda,” the Emir said.

He praised the President’s initiatives, saying: ”We see this agenda made manifest in the student loan fund programme, provision of primary healthcare, and expanding access to life-saving vaccines for our children.

“We note with immense pride your leadership in retraining health workers, efforts that have rightly earned you the position of African Union Champion in Community Health.

”In public works, your vision is unmistakable. The coastal highway and Ilela-Badagry Highway, which Kebbi State stands as a single largest beneficiary, are not mere roads; they are arteries of prosperity connecting our rural farmers with the outside world.”

Announcing the results of the fishing competition, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who chaired the Festival Organising Committee, saud that Abubakar Usman from Maiyama Local Government Area emerged overall winner with a 59kg catch and received N1 million and two brand-new cars.

Abdullahi Garba from Argungu placed second with a 40kg fish.

The state government awarded him N750,000, a brand-new car, and a Hajj seat.

The third position was jointly claimed by two contestants from Jigawa and Kogi states with a 33kg catch.

They got N1 million and a motorcycle each.

All four winning fish were presented to President Tinubu as a souvenir.