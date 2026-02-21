BOI Donates 30-room Medical Hostel to NAUTH

Light Nwobodo

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has formally handed over the newly-built 30-room Medical Students Hostel Block at the College of Health Sciences (NAUTH), Nnewi Campus, to the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Stanley Anyaehhe, on behalf of the Board and Management of the College.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, while handing over the hostel on behalf of the Board and Management of BOI to the Vice Chancellor, expressed joy over the realisation of the project, saying it “forms part of the Bank’s legacy Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.”

Dr. Olusi said that the completion of the project reflects a strong collaboration and continuity among the university leadership, consultants, contractors and the BOI team, whose discipline and commitment ensured timely completion.

According to him, the building would assist in supporting learning, strengthening

healthcare services, and improving welfare for the students for whom it is meant.

Olusi, who was represented by the Bank’s Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Omar Shekarau, expressed optimism that “the building will contribute meaningfully to training the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve our nation”.

He stressed the importance of the hostel to immediately serve the students and medical trainees for whom it was intended.

“At the Bank of Industry, development is not only about financing businesses. It is also about strengthening institutions like this one that train our professionals and sustain essential services. Medical training is demanding.

“Long hours, emergency calls, and night duties require proximity, safety, and stability. Adequate accommodation is therefore not a convenience but a necessary

condition for effective learning and patient care,” Olusi said.

The provision of the 30-room hostel block, according to him, would provide a secure and dignified living environment, noting, “this facility will allow students to focus fully on their training and responsibilities.

“In a practical way, this project also reflects the broader national priority of improving

access to healthcare, education, and decent living conditions. When students can

learn well and hospitals can function effectively, communities ultimately receive better care,” he added.

The BOI chief hinted that “this building is an investment not only in infrastructure, but in people. The doctors trained here will serve families across this state and beyond, and the preparation will directly influence the quality of care available to our citizens.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Unizik, Prof. Anyaehie, thanked BOI for coming to the university, noting that the project would go a long way in reducing the accommodation needs of the students at the new site.

He expressed the desire of Unizik to partner with the bank in putting up other infrastructural developments in the institution.

Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joe Ugboaja, represented by Dr. Ezejofor, observed that the building of the Medical Students Hostel has not only given a facelift to the infrastructure aesthetics but also witnessing unprecedented increase in the number of infrastructure developments in the institution, adding that infrastructure precedes human capital development.

He noted that a strong synergy exists between NAU Awka, led by Prof. Anyaehhe and NAUTH under Professor Ugboaja, noting the former admits medical students like others, while the latter undertakes training of medical students.

A representative of the Akamiri community that donated the hectares of land for the NAUTH permanent site and Director of Nnewi Museum, Chief Caleb Okeke, appreciated the establishment of a laudable and prestigious institution in his community, adding that the provision of the 30-room accommodation would enable students to find accommodation within the university community at a considerable cost.