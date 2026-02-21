Bayelsa Police Nab Two Fake Military Personnel in Yenagoa

.Promotes 228 inspectors to ASP

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a fake Naval officer and a fake corporal dressed in military camouflage in two separate operations in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

In a press statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Musa Mohammed, said the significant operational success was a result of the sustained efforts to curb criminal activities across the state under the leadership of CP Iyamah Daniel Edobor.

He said, on 13th February, 2026, at about 1500 hours, operatives attached to Ekeki Division, arrested Kelechi Lazarus, aged 25 years old, dressed in military camouflage uniform with the rank of Corporal, who attempted to fraudulently withdraw the sum of N200,000 at Ekeki Park, Yenagoa, by sending fake alert to the POS operator.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect showed the victim a purported credit alert on his mobile phone as proof of transfer. However, the victim did not receive any corresponding alert on her device and insisted on verification at her bank. Upon inquiry, the bank confirmed that no such transaction was made into her account.

“Consequently, the suspect thereafter persuaded the POS operator to accompany him to his bank for further clarification but later changed his mind and suggested proceeding to his base at 16 Brigade. Suspecting foul play, the victim declined. The suspect assaulted her, inflicting bodily injuries on her.

“The POS operator immediately alerted the Police Control Room, in which operatives attached to Ekeki Police Division, swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“Upon search, illicit substances were recovered from him. Investigation further revealed that the suspect had allegedly defrauded several members of the public in different states using similar fashion.

“The Commissioner of Police promptly contacted the Military Police of 16 Brigade for verification of the suspect identity and was confirmed a dismissed soldier from 82 Division, Enugu in 2024.

“The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation. Thereafter, suspect will be charged to court.”

In a related development, on 16th February, 2026, troops of 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, arrested and handed over one suspect, Isah Aliyu Umar.

The 25 years old, a native of Bauchi State but resident in Kaduna State was handed over to the Bayelsa State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yenagoa.

The suspect was arrested at the16 Brigade Mosque premises Yenagoa, and preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect has been parading himself as a Lieutenant in the Nigeria Navy across various states.

According to the statement, a search was conducted on him and the following exhibits were recovered including several falsified documents, Nigeria Navy name tag, wallet containing several SIM cards, several passport photographs, one camouflage trousers, one Navy trousers, one Oppo Android phone, three National Identity Cards, one fake DNV Management System Certificate and one fake report on ownership of seven million Dollars by Ganjuwa Gorond Global Enterprise.

The suspect is currently undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yenagoa. Suspect will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Command therefore advised members of the public to be cautious of individuals parading themselves as security personnel without proper identification.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has promoted 228 Policemen in the Bayelsa Command from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The State Commissioner of Police, Edobor, while speaking at the formal decoration ceremony at the State Officers’ Mess, said the numbers recorded by the command are out of the 26,000 inspectors promoted recently by the Headquarters of the NPF.

CP Edobor told the newly promoted ASP to consider their promotion as an indication that to whom much is given, much is expected.