Bandits Attack Security Operatives in Kebbi, Police Repel Assault

The Kebbi Police Command has confirmed an attack by bandits on security operatives along the Maje border road in Bagudo Local Government Area.

The command spokesman, SP Bashir Usman, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

Usman said the incident occurred on Feb. 20 at about 9:45 p.m., when the assailants allegedly advanced under the cover of darkness, moving with a herd of cattle to conceal their approach.

According to him, operatives of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), who were on alert, swiftly engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat.

Usman added that although some temporary security structures were damaged during the encounter, no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded.

He said security along the border had since been reinforced, while the area remained calm and fully under control.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Mohammed-Hadeija, as urging residents, particularly herders and livestock owners, to desist from moving cattle at night in ways that could be exploited by criminal elements.

According to the commissioner, security agencies will take firm and lawful action against any suspicious movement or unlawful activities linked to night grazing.

Usman further encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security formation.

Usman reiterated the commitment of the Kebbi Police Command to protecting lives and property across the state. (NAN)