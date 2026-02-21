ASUU: Years of Struggle Paying Off, Says Don

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullah Uba Adamu, has said that the years of struggle of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is beginning to pay off with governments commitment to part of the union’s demands.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the 80th birthday celebration and book presentation of Emeritus Prof. Godwin Sogolo, Prof. Adamu said contrary to wise speculations, the demands are not only pegged to staff welfare, but for better facilities and infrastructure withing the university ecosystem.

He said although the challenges are many, but with persistence and solidarity, Nigerian universities can attain the standard they should be and compete favourably with their counterparts around the globe.

“ASUU’s struggle is multifaceted – it’s not just about salary increments, but also about improving the overall academic environment and welfare of staff. For 46 years, I’ve seen the system evolve, and I can tell you that our efforts are yielding some results, albeit slowly.

“Our struggle is for the future of Nigerian universities. We’ve got to keep advocating for better facilities, better pay, and better conditions. It’s not just about us; it’s about the students and the quality of education we offer.

“And to Nigerians who think we’re “doing too much”, I say, come see for yourself. Visit a university, talk to lecturers, and understand what we’re fighting for.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but I’m also worried about what’s next. The challenges are many, but with persistence and solidarity, I believe we can get our universities to where they should be. My advice? Keep pushing, keep striving. The fight for quality education is never over,” he said.

In his speech, the celebrant, Emeritus Prof. Sogolo whose publication is centred on Philosophy, said with every nation having its own philosophy, Africa is not different and can today boast of an authentic African philosophy as a result of the practice of documentation.

He said the ideas which used to be passed from generation to generation through oral tradition were no longer sustainable and the borrowing of philosophies from the west and domesticating them in the African context have since saved the day.

“A philosophy of a people depend on their way of life, belief system, and culture. That’s what constitutes a philosophy. It’s a reflection of practical life. All along, it was oral culture and ideas are difficult to sustain via oral tradition and most of the ideas filtered away.

“Today in modern Africa, those ideas are being passed on from generation to generation and I belong to the diary or second and what we are doing is going round and today, you can talk about an authentic African philosophy.

“Most of the philosophies studied in Africa are domesticated philosophy from European nations and this is because we have our own text books and we have to start from somewhere,” he said.