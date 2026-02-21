ARISE TV Correspondent, Mary Chinda Unveils Book on Love, Marriage

Rebecca Israel

A journalist, author and convener of the Single Ladies Conference, Mary Chinda recently launched new book. At the event, she reinforced the purpose and aim of the conference which is to empower single women by fostering spiritual growth, providing mentorship on relationships, career, and building a supportive community to help find purpose in Christ before and during marriage.

Chinda said this on the sidelines of the Single Ladies Conference in Lagos during the unveiling of the book titled, The Single Lady: Starting Over. The conference held at Dominion City Church, Lekki, brought together faith leaders, professionals and thought leaders to address conversations around purpose, entrepreneurship, relationships, emotional healing, and personal development.

A transformative gathering, designed to equip, impact, and inspire single women to discover purpose, deepen faith and prepare for impactful lives and relationships, offered participants at the Valentine Edition on February 14, a unique platform to engage with seasoned speakers, notably Chioma Agwunobi of Sharcee Media, who addressed ‘Spiritual Warfare and Marital Delays’.

Others, Lovett Obiakalusi of Harriet New Life Foundation spoke on ‘Preparing for Marriage’ and ‘Wife Before Wife’. While Samson Akinosho shared insights on ‘Common Marital Challenges’, drawing on his extensive experience as a counselor, wrapping up the event themed: The Vision: Healing Your Way To God’s Original Image of You.

The occasion highlighted Chinda’s mission: to empower single women to navigate love, relationships, and personal growth with faith, clarity, and confidence. She charged every single lady to remember who she is, and to find identity in the Lord. The ARISE NEWS TV correspondent’s unveiling of her eight-chapter book at the conference combined inspiration with practical guidance for attendees.

The book offers practical guidance for women handling breakups, heartbreak, or a toxic relationship, emphasising spiritual and personal growth over desperation. Chinda further shed light on the essence and the vision behind the singles ladies gathering, describing singleness as a period of incubation and finding identity in God while still waiting for the man.

“The Single Ladies Conference is that conference that reminds you that God loves you so much and that you are actually valuable to God. The singles conference is that one conference that empowers singles to prepare for marriage, and who God has called you to be. And who has God has called you to be? God has called you to be a healed woman before sending you to help a man.

“Many women go into relationships seeking validation, but Jesus does. Singleness means that you are a whole person whose one person waiting to be coupled with the second person so that both of you become an inseparable expression of God’s love, and who God really is. Singleness is that period of incubation and finding your identity in God while still waiting for the man.

“Sometimes there could be a lot of marital debate, and it’s not like it is God’s will for you not to get married, but rather than being desperate to get married, you have to find an alignment in God. You’ve got to push to even become the wife more than the man would. It is not a feminist talk; it is a talk that says I want to find myself in God so that I can help in love with his son, who is going to be my husband,” she explained.