APC Applauds Conduct of Congress in C’River

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recently conducted ward and local government congresses as ‘highly successful’ and a prelude to the party’s victory in the state in 2027.

Mr Samuel Yarnap, Chairman of the state congress committee, made the remark on Saturday in Calabar, while announcing the successful conclusion of the exercise, conducted between Wednesday and Friday.

He said he was particularly happy with the way members and leadership of the party conducted themselves during the congresses and noted that he was optimistic that the state congress would come out same.

Yarnap stressed that his visit across the state to monitor the congress revealed the same pattern of conviviality.

“I can rightly say that Cross River conducted one of the best congresses so far and I am not surprised because the governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, had provided that leadership.

“APC is one big family and the congress here was seen and conducted as a family affairs; we all have our differences, but at the end of the day, we all come together to agree.

“We must not give up. We must not do anything that will derail the process. I believe you have a governor that has the people at his heart and that is why things are like this,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Ademola Adetokunbo, Chairman of the Appeals Committee, explained that the committee’s mandate was to ensure fair hearing in line with party guidelines.

He noted that the team was deployed by the party’s national leadership to guarantee due process and internal democracy.

Adetokunbo commended the governor for fostering unity within the party and sustaining a peaceful political environment in the state.

The state’s APC Chairman, Mr Ekum Ojogu, noted that adequate security arrangements was put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the congresses.

“Although we were not anticipating anything less than peaceful congress, we just had to do what we needed to do to satisfy all righteousness,” he stated.

On his part, Mr James Anam, Chairman of Calabar Municipality Local Government Council, attributed the peaceful conduct of the congresses to the peace that pervaded the state and the peaceful nature of the governor.(NAN)