All Set for FCT Polls Today, INEC to Test 2026 Electoral Act

*Kano, Rivers hold by-elections

*Commission reports 94.4% PVC collection, activates monitoring centre

* Tinubu tells electoral body to use polls to strengthen confidence

*PDP bemoans withdrawal of candidates as shameful

*ADC tests strength, says votes must count, faults curfew

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezeigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it is set for the FCT polls today, marking the first major test of the 2026 Electoral Act recently signed by President Bola Tinubu.

Voters across Abuja are set to cast their ballots amid heightened security and logistical preparations.

Also today, in Rivers State, bye-elections will hold in the Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies to fill vacancies arising from the resignation and death of sitting legislators. In Kano State, elections will take place in Kano Municipal, with 330,228 voters across 630 polling units, and Ungogo constituency, with 205,418 voters across 384 polling units, following the deaths of two members of the State House of Assembly.



For the FCT, INEC would conduct elections across the six area councils of the FCT, involving 1,680,315 registered voters across 2,822 polling units, alongside bye-elections in Rivers and Kano states.

The Electoral Act 2026 introduced several reforms, including the statutory codification of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and provisions for electronic transmission of results to INEC’s Result Viewing portal, while retaining manual collation as a fallback in areas with poor network coverage. The new legislation had sparked debate, with civil society groups expressing displeasure with the hybrid transmission system.



For the FCT, INEC revealed that it has set up an Election Monitoring Centre to track developments and respond to emergencies during the exercise today.

President Bola Tinubu yesterday called on eligible voters, security agencies, and INEC officials to conduct themselves orderly during today’s polls in the FCT, and states of Kano and Rivers.

Also, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa), has expressed concern over what it calls persistent low voter turnout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), particularly in residential estates and urban communities.



The FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Aminu Idris disclosed the PVC collection rate yesterday in Abuja while giving an update on the level of preparedness for the election.

He revealed that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials would be deployed to Registration Area Centres yesterday afternoon to ensure early distribution to polling units for the election to commence at 8:30 as scheduled.

Idris stressed that all Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) that would be used in the election have been configured and tested for effective and timely capturing of voters

He said transport unions engaged for the exercise must adhere strictly to the terms of their memorandum of understanding, warning that the commission would not tolerate lapses.



Idris called on the 17 political parties participating in the election to ensure strict compliance with the Electoral Act and Election guidelines in the conduct of the polls.

He maintained that candidates or political parties just stepping down and announcing their withdrawal from today’s election were doing so contrary to the law.

“The Electoral Act and Election guidelines clearly stipulate the window period for Candidates and Political Parties to withdraw from the election,” he said.



Also, the electoral body disclosed that FCT has recorded a 94.4 per cent collection rate of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of today’s election.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Haruna, in a statement, disclosed that as at the close of collection on 10th February 2026, a total of 1,680,315 voters were registered in the FCT.

According to him, out of this figure, 1,587,025 PVCs had been collected, leaving 93,290 PVCs uncollected.

Providing a breakdown of the figures across the six Area Councils, Haruna described the performance as encouraging, noting that the impressive collection rate reflects strong voter responsiveness across the Territory.



Haruna noted: “Abaji Area Council recorded 75,517 collected PVCs out of 79,471 registered voters, representing 95.0 per cent. Bwari Area Council recorded 276,360 collected PVCs out of 295,711 registered voters, translating to 93.5 per cent.

“Gwagwalada Area Council recorded 196,184 collected PVCs out of 208,057 registered voters, representing 94.3 per cent, while Kuje Area Council posted the highest collection rate with 144,109 PVCs collected out of 148,286 registered voters, representing 97.2 per cent.



“Kwali Area Council recorded 99,774 collected PVCs out of 107,203 registered voters, representing 93.1 per cent. The Municipal Area Council, which has the largest voting population in the Territory, recorded 795,081 collected PVCs out of 841,587 registered voters, representing 94.5 per cent.”

The National Commissioner added that several Registration Areas recorded exceptionally high collection rates, with some exceeding 99 per cent, underscoring robust grassroots engagement.

Tinubu to Voters: Be Orderly While Exercising Your Franchise

Meanwhile, President Tinubu yesterday charged voters in the six area councils of the FCT and bye-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II State constituencies of Rivers State, and in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State, to be orderly today.

Tinubu, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, urged all eligible voters to come out and vote without fear, emphasising that the democratic process thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance, and mutual respect.

He appealed to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence, inflammatory statements, and actions that undermine the credibility of the process.

The President cautioned against any form of high-handedness, intimidation, or actions that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust, stressing that security personnel are present to protect lives, property, and the sanctity of the ballot.

Tinubu appealed to the Commission to take all necessary measures to bolster voters’ confidence by ensuring timely accreditation, smooth voting processes, accurate collation, and prompt transmission of results, in line with the 2026 Electoral Act.

“Fellow Nigerians, I assure you that the Federal Government under my administration will continue to support institutions responsible for delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

“To all residents of the FCT, Kano and Rivers, I commend your civic consciousness. I am confident that these elections will reflect the will of the people and further strengthen our democratic journey as a nation,” the President added

Persistent Low Voter Turnout in FCT Worries Group

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) expressed concern in a statement jointly issued by Dr. Dauda Garuba, Director, CDD-West Africa and Prof. Victor Adetula, Chair, Election Analysis Centre in Abuja.

According to the statement, the growing disconnect between citizens and the democratic process weakens accountability and undermines the foundation of inclusive governance.

The group noted that elections were more than moments of political choice, but opportunities to shape the future of governance, influence policy and ensure that public institutions work for the interest of the people.

“When citizens disengage, they cede that power, silently accepting poor service delivery, inadequate infrastructure and unresponsive leadership.

“The government’s mandate is clear: to guarantee security, provide quality education and healthcare, expand access to clean water, sanitation and electricity, and promote equitable development.

“But for these responsibilities to be fulfilled, citizens must play their part by voting, by holding leaders accountable and by insisting that promises translate into policies and services that meet real needs.

“When FCT residents do not participate in elections, they lose the opportunity to influence decisions that directly affect their daily lives, from waste management and public safety to job creation, transportation and urban planning,” it said.

The CSO further stated that civic disengagement could allow inefficiency and corruption to flourish, thus eroding trust in democratic institutions.

“Every eligible voter in the FCT – civil servant, estate resident, entrepreneur, student and family – has a stake in the outcome of the Feb. 21, 2026 area council elections.

“This is not a peripheral process. It is a vital democratic moment with real consequences for how communities are governed and how resources are allocated.

“As the capital city, Abuja must lead by example. We urge all residents to view this election not as a formality, but as a civic duty and a chance to chart a different course.

“It is a moment to demand governance that is transparent, inclusive and responsive,” it added.

PDP Laments Withdrawal of Candidates as Shameful

The National Working Committee of the PDP expressed utter dismay over the news of the withdrawal or stepping down of some Chairmanship Candidates of the Party from today’s Council elections.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ini Ememobong, said, “This action is anti-democratic in every sense and is hereby totally condemned by the Party.”

According to him, ”Democracy thrives on healthy electoral contests, not forced or induced melodramatic consensus, as currently witnessed in the build-up to the FCT local council elections.

”As sad as this development is, it is a pointer to the type of voodoo democracy promoted by those parading as leaders of the PDP, whose only interest is to ‘hold’ the party for the President.

“This is a exactly what they intended to do to Nigerians, when close to the Presidential elections, they can compel, induce or cajole all the other candidates to step down or withdraw for the President to have a smooth sail back to Aso Rock Villa, despite the abysmal performance of his administration.

”It was for ignoble, reckless and shameless acts like these that we excommunicated them from our party, in order to rebuild a strong opposition party, prepared for a struggle to return to power by 2027.” Ini Ememobong stated.

Furthermore, he said, ”voters should go to the polls prepared to protect their votes and ensure that Presiding Officers transmit Form EC8A immediately after announcing the result at the polling unit.”

ADC Tests Strength, Says Votes Must Count

In the meantime, the polls present an opportunity to test the strength of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), powered by a coalition of major opposition politicians in Nigeria.

Candidates of the major parties have been soliciting votes in the past three weeks.

For the ADC, prominent figures such as Mr. Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi have been all out explaining to residents why they should cast their votes for the party, and not the APC.

Speaking to THISDAY, the ADC chairmanship candidate for AMAC, Dr. Moses Paul, said he was fully prepared to govern if elected, describing his candidacy as the result of years of grassroots engagement.

“Preparation for leadership does not begin a few days before an election. It is built over time through service and sacrifice.

“For years, I have walked these streets and listened to the people. I am fully prepared mentally, structurally and spiritually to serve from day one,” he said.

He described the election as a turning point for AMAC residents seeking accountable governance.

“This election is no longer about me. It is about AMAC deciding it deserves competence, dignity and accountable leadership,” he stated.

When asked about working with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike if he wins the election, Paul stressed the importance of cooperation.

However, the ADC has expressed concern over the declaration of what it described as a premature curfew in the FCT.

The party said the decision to impose movement restrictions from 8:00 p.m. yesterday as announced by the FCT administration under Wike raises serious questions about the commitment of authorities to ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

According to the ADC, while limited restrictions on movement on election day may be understandable for security and logistical reasons, the established democratic practice was for such measures to commence at midnight on the day of the election — not several hours before.

The party warned that imposing a curfew a day before the polls could significantly disrupt voter movement, discourage participation, and create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among residents of the FCT.

The ADC stated that elections must be conducted in an environment that is not only secure, but also visibly open, transparent, and accessible to all eligible voters. Abuja residents, the party stressed, must be able to travel safely to their polling units, remain there until the voting process is concluded, and return home without harassment, intimidation, or arbitrary restrictions.

The party therefore registered its strong objection to what it described as a premature and unjustified restriction on movement and called on the authorities to immediately review the decision in the interest of democracy and public confidence in the electoral process.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful participation in the electoral process and urged security agencies to act professionally, impartially, and in strict accordance with the law.

On its part, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) condemned what it described as the arbitrary declaration of a public holiday by Wike

A statement signed by the Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo said the closure of economic and administrative activities have disrupted livelihoods and essentially locked down the Capital city thereby creating unnecessary tension and anxiety among the populace.

PLAC therefore called for,” immediate clarification of the legal basis and scope of the holiday declaration and shutdown measures assurance from relevant authorities that electoral security arrangements will remain neutral and non-intimidating and that future electoral preparations should be conducted through early planning, stakeholder consultation, and minimal disruption to civic and economic life.”

Residents across markets and neighborhoods expressed different opinions and expectations.

Aisha Abdulkadir, a market trader at Bwari market stated that “we are tired of leaders who come during campaigns and then disappear.”

Joy Okon, a provision seller at Dutse market, stated that, “I just want someone who knows what they are doing, not somebody that just wants to enter politics for power.”

Also, Emmaunel Chukwuemeka, a mobile phone seller, declared: “we need good roads, water and security; we don’t want slogans.”

For Victoria Odumu, a civil servant: “We don’t want promises again. I am voting for somebody who can do actual work.”