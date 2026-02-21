 2026 Argungu Motor Rally: OMAA, Yutong, JIM, LSM, Mikano, GAC, Wulin Brands Show Class

Bennett Oghifo

The 2026 Argungu Motor Rally, which was part of the events that marked the 61st edition of the historic Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State, flagged off at the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium in Abuja on February 11 and the team arrived at the Argungu Fishing Festival historic event on February 14 in Argungu.

This has once again demonstrated the growing scale and complexity of Nigeria’s automotive culture.

This year’s edition reflected both ambition and adaptation, as the organisers and stakeholders of the event navigated through evolving regulatory guidance, logistics co-ordination, and operational realities to execute the event.

The Motor Rally featured over 25 different distinct vehicle brands and models across multiple segments such as the OMAA and Yutong model line-ups, JIM-Isuzu Pickup, Wulin SUV, LSM Pickup and passenger bus, GAC Sedan, luxury and compact SUVs and the JMC Pickup.

The 3-day display of skills and energy sapping driving capabilities demonstrated by the drivers through the most scary and dilapidated stretch of road network from Abuja to Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states and back to the Abuja take off point, covering over 3,000 kilometres.

The Rally spotlighted a refined, yet impactful line-up from Yutong under Kojo franshise and OMAA that provided strategic logistics support throughout the event with the OMAA F5 Pickup, H6 Mini passenger bus, the T6 high roof passenger bus and the Yutong 7- meter luxury coach variant.

AII the vehicles listed provided a strong representation of utility, durability, and adaptability within Nigeria’s evolving automotive ecosystem.

In his short remarks before the flag off of the Motor Rally, Chinedu Oguegbu, Managing Director of OMAA Motors thanked the

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), led by Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin for their efforts in supporting the Argungu Motor Rally, describing it as an event with a very good history.

According to the OMAA boss, “We are taking out the positives following the return of the event after five years indicating that, security is improving, opportunity for local assemblers to put their vehicles to the test and engage in a competitive yet relaxing atmosphere away from our facilities, warm reception by state governments during flag down and flag off along the routes and we should be optimistic of more positive outcomes in future.”

Complexity and Risk Factors

During stoppages preparatory for the next day’s resumption of putting the vehicles through the paces, some participants were seen reviewing and discussing in groups about every previous day risk profiles along the routes during dead hours of the day.

Another safety and health concerns was the glaring absence of the medical team that followed the convoy from Abuja to Argungu, but never returned with the team back to Abuja.

Industry observers noted that comprehensive pre-event planning would have more robust, preemptive, proactive and forward thinking moving forward.

Areas such as route security co-ordination, technical inspection protocols, vehicle support logistics, and inter-agency communication will require tighter integration in future editions.

The experience from 2026 underscores the importance of structured risk assessment frameworks and early-stage stakeholder alignment to mitigate avoidable disruptions.

Pre-Event and On-Ground Challenges

In the build-up to the rally, vehicle logistics and information dissemination emerged as critical pressure points.

Coordinating vehicle movements, compliance clearances, and public communication channels demanded significant effort, highlighting the need for clearer operational timelines and streamlined coordination mechanisms.

During the event proper, several irregularities were observed. Participants cited instances of improper planning, inconsistencies in programme sequencing, and lack of clarity in agenda communication.

These issues, while not derailing the rally’s overall success, created avoidable operational friction and underscored the need for improved programme management.

Lessons for Future Editions

Despite the challenges, the 2026 Argungu Motor Rally remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s automotive calendar. It reinforced the importance of collaboration between manufacturers, regulators, and event coordinators, while demonstrating the growing public and industry interest in locally assembled and distributed vehicle brands.

As preparations inevitably begin for subsequent editions, the central takeaway is clear: scale must be matched with structure. Adequate planning, clearer communication channels, and early regulatory engagement will be essential to sustaining credibility and ensuring safer, more seamless execution in the years ahead.

The rally may have concluded on February 13, a day before the historic 61st Argungu Fishing Festival, but the conversations it has sparked around operational excellence and automotive development will undoubtedly continue well beyond the finish line.