Zimbabwe VP, Others Grace 2026 Iconic Africa Summit

Vice President of Zimbabwe, Kembo Mohadi, and Zimbabwean Minister of Youth, Tino Machakaire, were among the high-ranking officials and dignitaries that attended the just concluded 2026 Iconic Africa Summit & Honors, held recently in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The summit, that was organised by Iconic International Holdings (Pty) Ltd and the Mayorkings Charity Foundation, under the leadership of Amb. Dr. Temisan O. Louis, attracted delegates from over 54 countries.

More than 1,000 business leaders and a distinguished assembly of African heads of state, policymakers and young change-makers featured at the event held with the theme: The Africa We Want: Sustainable Development; Everyone’s Responsibility”.

While addressing the delegation, Mohadi emphasised Zimbabwe’s commitment to regional stability and economic growth in Africa.

In his remarks, Dr. Louis noted that the summit was more than an event, but a meeting point for influence, ideas and impact.

He urged a renewed action and charged all attendees to translate the summit’s commitments into measurable outcomes that create jobs, scale enterprises, and ensure a prosperous future for all Africans.

He noted that the cornerstone of the success of this year’s summit was the strategic partnership with Concord For Young Women In Business Global Zimbabwe, led by Amb. Apphia N. Musavengana, who was appointed the Executive Global Vice President of Iconic International Holdings and was decorated at the prestigious event.

“This collaboration underscored the summit’s commitment to gender-inclusive economic growth and empowering female entrepreneurs across the continent.

The summit held at the prestigious Rainbow Towers & Convention Centre, Harare, also featured high-level addresses and panels that underscored the urgency of regional integration and indigenous entrepreneurship and highlighted the importance of the AfCFTA and the dream of a borderless Africa, with calls for visa-free access across the continent to spur trade and unity.

The summit also celebrated individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the continent’s development.

Some of the awardees included: President Peter Mutharika (Malawi) for his outstanding leadership and commitment to democratic governance, and the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Her Excellency, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was honored with the Iconic Woman of the Year Award, for her tireless philanthropic work through the Angel of Hope Foundation and her commitment to uplifting marginalised communities.

Also, on the list of awardees is His Royal Highness, Prince Lindani (Kingdom of Eswatini), for his influential role in youth empowerment and cultural diplomacy within the Southern African region; and Hon. Tino Machakaire (Zimbabwean Minister of Youth), acknowledged for his proactive leadership in youth development and empowerment as a vehicle for national unity.

Ndahafa Hapulile (Namibia) bagged the African Youth Ambassador Award & Patrice Lumumba Leadership Excellence Award, while Babukisi Foundation (Eswatini) was awarded for Preservation of Siswati Culture and Global Digital Outreach, just as

Frank Mwenechanya (Malawi), was recognised for Innovation in Modern Agriculture and Irrigation, amongst other honorees.