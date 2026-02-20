We’ll Track Down Killers of Ondo Monarch, Security Chiefs Vow

Fidelis David in Akure

Heads of Security agencies in Ondo State have vowed to apprehend suspects behind the killing of the Alagamo of Agamo, in Akure North Local Government Area.

The renewed push followed an on-the-spot assessment of the community by a joint security delegation led by the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, less than 24 hours after the monarch was murdered during a failed abduction attempt.

Recall that the traditional ruler, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledon, was attacked on Wednesday night when armed men reportedly stormed his residence and dragged him away. He was later found dead with gunshot wounds a few metres from his palace, throwing the community into mourning and sparking widespread outrage.

However, the state Commissioner of Police led a high-powered team comprising the Commander of the 32 Brigade Artillery Nigerian Army, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Director of the Department of State Services to the scene of the crime.

After inspecting the area, CP Lawal visited the palace of the late monarch to condole with the bereaved family and residents.

His words: “We have come to assess the situation personally and to reassure the people of Agamo that the security agencies will not rest until those responsible for this heinous crime are identified and arrested,” Lawal said.

He disclosed that preliminary investigations showed that about six masked gunmen invaded the monarch’s residence, abducted him from his compound and violently attacked him, leading to his death.

“This was a coordinated criminal act, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves. Additional security personnel and operational assets, including tactical teams of the command, have been deployed to this community with clear instructions to track down the suspects,” the police boss stated.

Lawal noted that the operation would be intelligence-driven and carried out in synergy with sister agencies.

“Our strategy is based on collaboration and sustained surveillance. We are combing adjoining communities and forest routes to ensure that the criminals have no escape route,” he added.

The Commissioner also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for what he described as “visionary leadership and continuous support” to commands across the country.

“The support and operational guidance from the Inspector-General have strengthened our capacity to respond swiftly and decisively to crimes of this nature,” Lawal said.

He appealed to residents to assist the investigation by providing useful information to security agencies.

“Effective policing thrives on cooperation with the public. We urge anyone with credible and actionable information to report to the nearest police station or any security post. Your identity will be protected,” he assured.

The helsmen further ordered the immediate deployment of additional security personnel and operational assets to the community with a clear mandate to track down and apprehend the suspects and urging residents to promptly volunteer credible and actionable information that can aid ongoing investigations.