Vice Admiral Idi Abbas Approves New Commander For NIMASA Maritime Guard

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Commodore Reginald Odeodi Adoki has been approved as new Commander of the Maritime Guard Command (MGC) at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Commodore Adoki’s appointment, who succeeded Commodore H.C. Oriekeze, was approved by the

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

A principal Warfare Officer with specialisation in communication and intelligence, Commodore Adoki brings 25 years of experience in the Nigerian Navy, covering training, staff, and operational roles.

As a seaman, he has commanded the NNS Andoni, NNS Kyanwa, and NNS Kada. Notably, under his command, NNS Kada undertook her maiden voyage from her country of build, the United Arab Emirates, to Nigeria.

Commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2000 with a BSc in Mathematics, Commodore Adoki has since earned a Master’s in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc in Terrorism, Security, and Policing from the University of Leicester, England.

He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Defence and Security Studies at the National Defence Academy (NDA). He is a highly decorated officer, having received several medals for distinguished service.

Welcoming Commodore Adoki to the agency, NIMASA Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, expressed confidence that his appointment would further strengthen Nigeria’s maritime security architecture, highlighting his extensive experience in the sector.

The Maritime Guard Command, domiciled within NIMASA, was established as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy.

The unit is tasked with assisting NIMASA to strengthen operational efficiency in Nigeria’s territorial waters, particularly through the enforcement of security, safety, and other maritime regulations.