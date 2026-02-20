  • Friday, 20th February, 2026

Tinubu Mourns Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Nigerian Navy’s Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who died on February 19, 2026, after a protracted illness.
Katagum served in various capacities, including as Director of Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre (PC4) and Chief of Intelligence of the Nigerian Navy, before his appointment to the strategic role of Chief of Operations in November last year.
The President, in a statement issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condoled with his family, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, and the leadership of the Armed Forces over the loss.
Tinubu described Katagum’s passing as a blow to the military and the country, given his vast experience and invaluable contributions to the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole.
The President Tinubu praised the deceased officer for his valour, exceptional leadership, and mentorship of a generation of officers.
Tinunu prayed that Almighty Allah would grant his soul eternal rest and give succour to his family and comrades in the military at this time of grief.

