Standard Chartered Hosts Client Event For Custody, Asset Managers in Lagos

Kayode Tokede

Standard Chartered (“the Bank”) Bank Nigeria Limited recently hosted a client appreciation event at The Delborough, Lagos. The session brought together industry stakeholders including regulators and senior representatives from leading asset management firms in the country.

Speakers from Standard Chartered included Ayodeji Adelagun, Acting CEO Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited (SCBN), Margaret Harwood-Jones, Global Head, Financing and Securities Services and Michelle Swanepoel, Regional Head, Africa, Financing & Securities Services.

The event underscored the bank’s longstanding commitment to the Nigerian market and provided a platform to engage clients on market developments, investment priorities and the evolving regulatory and operating environment. It also reinforced the bank’s focus on long-term partnerships and client-centric solutions.

In his welcome remarks, SCBN Acting CEO, Adelagun, stated that: “In an increasingly complex and interconnected market environment, collaboration is not optional — it is essential. By strengthening our partnerships and sharing insights, we position ourselves to deliver greater resilience, efficiency, and long-term value for our clients. We remain committed to enabling growth and navigating the evolving landscape together.”

Speaking on the role of the regulator, Director, Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Mrs Bukola Rufai, said: “Custodians and fund managers play a foundational role in sustaining investor confidence and market stability. The SEC will continue to partner with industry stakeholders to uphold transparency, strengthen compliance, and foster responsible innovation that supports long-term growth in the Nigerian capital market.”

Global Head, Financing and Securities Services, Standard Chartered, Margaret Harwood-Jones, added that: ‘’Nigeria is uniquely positioned for the next generation of asset management, with digital adoption and evolving regulatory frameworks creating opportunities for innovation. At Standard Chartered, we combine global best practices with local insight, helping clients harness technology, develop digital asset products and deploy data solutions to drive efficient market access and build investor confidence.”

Standard Chartered is one of the leading custodians in Nigeria and is recognised for its strong engagement with market infrastructure providers and regulators.

The bank works closely with exchanges, Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) and local authorities to anticipate regulatory and market changes, contributing input at the early stages of regulatory and market-structure developments.

Drawing on global expertise and local market experience, the bank supports the alignment of market practices with international standards, benefiting both investors and the wider Nigerian financial ecosystem. Through continuous collaboration with regulators and market participants, the bank plays an active role in driving best practices, enhancing market efficiency and supporting the ongoing development of Nigeria’s capital markets.

The event concluded with a networking dinner with the management team of the bank.

The dinner forms part of Standard Chartered’s continued efforts to remain closely connected to its institutional client base, leveraging deep local market knowledge alongside global expertise to support investors operating in and allocating to Nigeria.