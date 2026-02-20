Sierra Leone President Honours Two Nigerian Generals, Others with Awards

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has conferred national honours on two senior Nigerian military officers in recognition of their contributions to peace and regional stability.

The awards were presented during the 17th Armed Forces Day celebration of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, held in Freetown.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and a former Chief of Defence Staff, Martin Luther Agwai, were decorated with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel.

The honour recognised their roles in promoting peace and stability in Sierra Leone, particularly during the country’s civil war.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the award bestowed on General Oluyede was in acknowledgement of his service under the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).

The statement noted that his efforts, alongside those of other Nigerian officers and soldiers, were instrumental in restoring peace and safeguarding Sierra Leone’s sovereignty.

While his citation was read, Oluyede was recognised for serving in Sierra Leone as part of ECOMOG between 1992 and 1994.

During that period, he was deployed as a Platoon Commander at the residence of the then Head of State, where he demonstrated exemplary leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the protection of constitutional authority.

In addition to the Nigerian recipients, four other distinguished officers were honoured at the ceremony.

They included Daniel Opande of Kenya, Ibrahima Sory Bangoura of Guinea, Paul Rogers of the United States, and Edward Butler of the United Kingdom.

The event featured tributes to several countries for their contributions to regional security.

Particular homage was paid to the Nigerian Armed Forces for their courage, sacrifice and solidarity during Sierra Leone’s civil war.

The Nigerian contingent under ECOMOG was commended for its bravery, resilience and commitment to the protection of civilians at a critical period in the nation’s history.

The ceremony underscored Sierra Leone’s enduring appreciation of the role played by regional and international partners in securing lasting peace and stability in the country.