Pro-Tinubu Group Secures JAMB Forms for 10,000 Students in Imo, Targets 50,000 Indigent Candidates in South East

Amby Uneze in Owerri





A pro Tinubu political group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has embarked on a scholarship scheme that will purchase the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration forms for 10,000 indigent students in Imo State, as part of a broader 50,000 indigent student programme across the South East.

Speaking at the unveiling of the project in Owerri on Thursday, SERHA National Coordinator, Mr. Belusochukwu Enwere, said the initiative, backed by President Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to ameliorate financial burden some parents face towards securing higher education for their children, noting “each scholarship covers the full cost of JAMB registration, giving 10,000 deserving students per state the chance to step confidently into university or polytechnic.”

The 50,000 scholarship package, he explained would be shared equally among Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, describing the scheme as a partnership between public leadership and private philanthropy, citing “Chidi’s generous vision” as a key driver.

He urged beneficiaries to “seize this launchpad, study with passion and dream with audacity,” while calling on parents, educators and community leaders to support the students.

According to him, SERHA’s programme aligns with Tinubu’s national education agenda, which includes student loans and school infrastructure upgrades.

Enwere said the South East, known for its entrepreneurial spirit, will use the scholarships to nurture future leaders, engineers, doctors and innovators.

The event drew government officials, traditional rulers, private sector partners and hundreds of students, who welcomed the intervention as a timely boost for families struggling with the cost of tertiary education entry.

SERHA pledged to monitor and mentor recipients to ensure the scholarships translate into tangible academic success.

“SERHA, your dedication to uplifting the next generation echoes the very essence of Igbo ingenuity: onye aghala nwanne ya: no one leaves a brother or sister behind. On behalf of President Tinubu and the entire SERHA family, I extend our deepest gratitude to you for fueling this engine of change.

“President Tinubu, in his wisdom, has made education a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda. From the Student Loan Scheme to infrastructure revamps in our schools, his administration is weaving a tapestry of progress that includes every region, every tribe, every child.

“In the South East, where innovation and enterprise are our heritage, from the technological marvels of our tech hubs to the global contributions of our diaspora—this scholarship initiative aligns perfectly with our zonal aspirations. It is not just about passing exams; it is about building leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, and visionaries who will drive Nigeria’s economy forward.

“To the beneficiaries: You are the heroes of this story,” Enwere said.