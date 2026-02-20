Olusoga Urges Fintechs to Prioritise Trust, Long-term Value Creation

Nume Ekeghe

The Chief Operating Officer of i-Invest, Tobi Olusoga, has urged fintechs to prioritise trust and long-term value creation in their service delivery.

Olusoga stated this at the 2026 Lagos TechFest where she joined a panel of notable industry leaders that included Uzoma Dozie of Sparkle, Tayo Oviosu of Paga and Wale Oyewo of TetradPay.

The panel explored the theme, “Starting at Home: Making African Fintech Truly Global” and examined what it takes for African platforms to scale with credibility.

Olusoga reiterated that the mission at i-invest remains consistent for users everywhere.

“Whether they are in the Diaspora or on the continent, the fundamentals are the same: trust is everything,” she said.

The COO explained that regulation is not treated as a peripheral task but as the core of the company’s operating philosophy, noting that “regulation is our bedrock. It is not a box we tick on the side; it is foundational to building the confidence users need to trust our system.”

According to her, this regulatory-first mindset guides the company’s work both within Nigeria and across borders.

“By prioritising transparency, identity verification and consumer protection, i-invest ensures that global users receive the same level of assurance as local investors,” she said.

Olusoga stressed that the goal is to provide every investor with complete confidence that their funds remain secure within a trusted system.

Responding to the growing number of Ponzi schemes and get-rich-quick traps in the market, Olusoga explained that these trends flourish because many individuals are in a hurry.

She contrasted this with what i-invest advocates as the only reliable path to financial stability.

“Sustainable wealth takes time. It requires deliberate building, not shortcuts,” she said.

This same principle, she added, applies to business expansion.

“If you have not taken the time to build a strong foundation in your home market, expanding abroad becomes unstable.”

She emphasised that when a fintech establishes true credibility locally, operates with strict compliance and builds the right structures, global partners naturally take notice.

“True scale comes from disciplined local execution before global ambition,” she declared.

i-invest is Nigeria’s foremost integrated investment platform, giving users access to a broad range of financial and capital market products. Powered by Parthian Partners, a Securities and Exchange Commission regulated capital market operator, i-invest is committed to delivering a secure, transparent and easy-to-use platform that supports long-term and sustainable wealth creation.