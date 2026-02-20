Niger Delta Games to Open in Benin Today With Fanfare, Glitz

Finishing touches were being put to already made plans for a successful opening ceremony of the 2nd Niger Delta Games kicking off today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State.

State contingents arrived in succession at the Benson Idahosa University Games camp for athletes and coaches even as rehearsals went on through the afternoon to late night for the ceremonial content of opening day.

Chairman of Dunamis-Icon Limited, owners of the Niger Delta Games trademark, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo wore a mixed demeanor of confidence, satisfaction but yet that anxiety arising from a knack to ensure no last minute slip ups.

“We have come far into preparations and while I am hugely satisfied and excited with what we have lined up, you can’t let down your guards at such crucial time”, Ikpokpo told the media after the draw for the ball games.

Delta State was the first to arrive and was followed by Bayelsa and Imo States.

“What is in place here is for the state contingents to go from their vehicles straight to the accreditation tents set up near the hostels”, explained Fred Edoreh, the Project Director who supervised the seamless process.

Edi Lawani, Chairman of the Cultural and Entertainment Committee was all over the main bowl of the stadium where sound checks, visual displays and choreography were being perfected.

“It is going to be two hours to remember as we have lined up A-list musical and comedy performances”, Lawani, the country’s foremost entertainment impresario disclosed as he paced the field in his trademark baggy shots.

The opening ceremony will feature lead performance by Pato Ranking and gospel singer, Eben.

Chairman of the Communication and Media Committee, Harry Iwuala, disclosed that the opening ceremony will be broadcast live on three leading television networks. He listed the stations to include; AriseNews Television, African Independent Television (AIT) and News Central starting from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

The games is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

RESULTS

EUROPA LEAGUE

Brann 0-1 Bologna

Di’Zagreb 1-3 Genk

Fenerbache 0-3 Nottingham

PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart

Lille 0-1 C’Zvezda

Ludogorets 2-1 Ferencvaros

Pana’kos 2-2 Plzen