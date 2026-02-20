  • Friday, 20th February, 2026

Niger Delta Games to Open in Benin Today With Fanfare, Glitz

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Finishing touches were being put to already made plans for a successful opening ceremony of the 2nd Niger Delta Games kicking off today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State.

State contingents arrived in succession at the Benson Idahosa University Games camp for athletes and coaches even as rehearsals went on through the afternoon to late night for the ceremonial content of opening day.

Chairman of Dunamis-Icon Limited, owners of the Niger Delta Games trademark, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo wore a mixed demeanor of confidence, satisfaction but yet that anxiety arising from a knack to ensure no last minute slip ups.

“We have come far into preparations and while I am hugely satisfied and excited with what we have lined up, you can’t let down your guards at such crucial time”, Ikpokpo told the media after the draw for the ball games.

Delta State was the first to arrive and was followed by Bayelsa and Imo States.

“What is in place here is for the state contingents to go from their vehicles straight to the accreditation tents set up near the hostels”, explained Fred Edoreh, the Project Director who supervised the seamless process.

Edi Lawani, Chairman of the Cultural and Entertainment Committee was all over the main bowl of the stadium where sound checks, visual displays and choreography were being perfected.

“It is going to be two hours to remember as we have lined up A-list musical and comedy performances”, Lawani, the country’s foremost entertainment impresario disclosed as he paced the field in his trademark baggy shots.

The opening ceremony will feature lead performance by Pato Ranking and gospel singer, Eben. 

Chairman of the Communication and Media Committee, Harry Iwuala, disclosed that the opening ceremony will be broadcast live on three leading television networks.  He listed the stations to include; AriseNews Television, African Independent Television (AIT) and News Central starting from 5.30pm to 7.30pm 

The games is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

RESULTS 

EUROPA LEAGUE

Brann 0-1 Bologna 

Di’Zagreb 1-3 Genk

Fenerbache 0-3 Nottingham 

PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo 

Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart 

Lille 0-1 C’Zvezda

Ludogorets 2-1 Ferencvaros 

Pana’kos 2-2 Plzen

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.