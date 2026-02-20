NAFDAC to Crack Down on Unregistered Table Water Firms in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Moji Adeyeye, has vowed to seal off all unregistered table water companies operating in unhygienic conditions in Kano State.

Adeyeye disclosed this at the National Delegates Convention of the Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) held in Kano.

According to her, the agency would not hesitate to take action against non-compliant producers, and vowed that any unregistered company or operating under unhygienic conditions would face immediate shutdown upon discovery.

Represented by the agency’s coordinator in Kano State, Tshiamo T. Tanimowo, the NAFDAC boss emphasized that table water is life and the agency attaches so much importance to good sanitation and hygiene for producers.

Speaking at the event, the outgoing President of the Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Mrs. Clementina Chinwe Ativie, recalled how the association faced so many challenges that tested its unity, credibility and resilience.

She said: “Regulatory pressures, industry fragmentation, internal disputes, and economic uncertainties that threatened the stability of our operations nationwide. Yet, in the midst of those challenges, we chose cooperation over conflict, dialogue over division, and vision over fear.

“From 2017 to date, spanning two full terms of office of four years each term, we have collectively worked to reposition ATWAP as a more structured, inclusive, nationally and internationally respected professional body in water industry.”

She expressed happiness that ATWAP is now a certified member of the International Water Association (IWA) since 2023.

“Together, we strengthened engagement with regulatory authorities and promoted better compliance culture,” she said.