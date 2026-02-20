NAFDAC Impounds N100m Worth of Expired Food Products in Niger

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed no fewer than 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, following the discovery of large quantities of expired food and beverage products valued over N100 million.

A statement signed by NÀFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akntola, said the warehouses located around Ndazabo White House, along Minna Road, and behind Bida Modern Market, were shut after NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement team acted on credible intelligence.

It listed Items recovered during the raid to include expired non-alcoholic beverages, dairy milk, candies, bottled water, and pasta, some of which were already packaged for distribution.

According to the agency, about 80,000 packets of expired non-alcoholic drinks, 5,000 packets of dairy milk, 16,000 packets of bottled water, 28 cartons of pasta, and other assorted expired products were uncovered during the operation.

Managers of the affected warehouses were arrested for interrogation, during which preliminary findings linked the facilities to a company identified as BY Ventures.

That prompted NAFDAC officials to extend their operation to supermarkets owned by the company in Minna, where additional expired products and counterfeit Goya oil were allegedly found.

Both supermarkets were subsequently sealed, while the managing director of the company, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo, was invited for further questioning.

The agency said Nadabo admitted ownership of the expired products during interrogation.

NAFDAC said investigation was ongoing and appropriate regulatory sanctions would be imposed at the conclusion of the process to serve as a deterrent to others.