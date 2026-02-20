Monye: Strategic Execution of Vision Makes Businesses to Survive

Ayodeji Ake

A financial strategist and former Director-General of Delta Economic Summit Group, Dr. Chuka Monye, has said that for businesses to survive and thrive in today’s volatile economic operating environment, they must painstakingly execute their strategies and visions.

Monye, who is a financial strategist and business adviser, stated while speaking to journalists, noting that many organisations, despite having clear strategies, fail because execution is often overlooked.

He said: “Most founders start with a compelling vision. They know what they want to achieve, they have articulated it clearly to their teams, investors, and stakeholders, and they have a roadmap in mind. “But here is the truth: clarity of vision is no longer impressive. The real challenge comes in turning that vision into tangible results. This is where most businesses falter.”

He said that execution is often underestimated because it is less dramatic than ideation.

Monye explained: “Execution is what remains after the excitement of starting a venture has worn off. It is how decisions are followed through, how priorities are protected, and how work actually gets done, especially when conditions are unstable.”

“In a volatile market, the distance between vision and execution is what separates businesses that endure from those that collapse.”

He highlighted the subtle ways in which execution breaks down within organizations, adding: “Execution usually fails quietly. Meetings end without decisions. Decisions are taken but never implemented. Follow‑through happens without accountability. Over time, this erodes the very foundation that the initial vision set out to create.”

The former DG of Delta Economic Summit Group challenged the common belief that execution is primarily about drive or motivation. “Many founders think that if their team cares enough, pushes hard enough, or stays close to them, things will just happen. That is a myth.While commitment and tenacity are important, sustainable execution is determined more by structure than by motivation. Execution is not a personality trait, it is a function of organisational design, who has authority to decide, how priorities are managed, how problems are surfaced, and which issues are left unaddressed,” he said.

He warned that failing to operationalise strategy is a frequent reason why businesses fail.

“Many strategies do not fail because they are flawed, they fail because they are never deliberately operationalised. Targets change mid‑project without adjusting capacity. New initiatives are launched without clear ownership. On the outside, organisations may look busy; internally, they are improvising and firefighting,” Monye said.

The financial strategist emphasised that translating vision into action requires breaking strategy into concrete, actionable steps.

“Until strategy is operationalised, the vision remains an idea waiting for perfect conditions, and perfect conditions rarely arrive,” he said.

Monye equally spoke on the pressures of the growth phase, describing it as a test of organisational maturity.

He said: “Growth exposes every weakness. Decision‑making, reporting lines, cash flow, and culture are all stressed. Activities that were managed informally now require structure. If the organisation does not redesign how work flows to match its new reality, momentum slows, founders intervene too frequently, and execution becomes dependent on a few hero individuals rather than embedded systems.”

He added that lack of structure often leads to over-reliance on key individuals.

“Founders often think they can fill gaps personally, but that approach is not scalable. Execution must become systemic, not dependent on heroism,” he said.

Consistency, he added, is another undervalued driver of success. “Execution favours organisations that do a few things steadily rather than many things loudly and inconsistently. In businesses that sustain success, priorities are streamlined, follow‑up is normal, transparency is embedded, and progress is tracked even when nothing spectacular appears to be happening,” he explained.

“Over time, this operating rhythm builds up and delivers outcomes that may seem understated day to day, but are spectacular in the long run,” he sai.

Reflecting on challenges that arise during crises, Monye observed: “It is easy to look competent when conditions are favorable. But true execution is revealed during sudden shocks, unexpected setbacks, or the loss of key personnel. Organisations with strong execution adjust almost seamlessly, while those without it experience confusion and inefficiency. Execution is the mechanism that absorbs pressure. Vision sets direction, execution ensures survival.”

He concluded with a strong admonition to business leaders, stressing: “As uncertainty persists, the businesses that last will not be those with the loudest plans, but those that consistently translate vision and decisions into results. The ability to implement, measure, and adjust is the most reliable predictor of longevity and growth.”