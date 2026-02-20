ISN Medical Hosts 2026 CHU Partner Appreciation Forum, Honours Top 36 National Partners

Bennett Oghifo





Nigeria’s medical diagnostic equipment distributor, ISN Medical, hosted its 2026 Consumer Healthcare Unit (CHU) Partner Appreciation Forum, recognising 36 top-performing partners for their contributions during the 2025 financial year.

The forum themed “Collaboration for Continued Growth,” was held at the company’s head office in Ilupeju, Lagos, bringing together the Top 36 National Winners in acknowledgment of their performance and strategic partnership.

As part of the recognition segment, all qualifying partners received commemorative gifts, while the Top Two National Winners were each presented with a car in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The 2025 National Partner Award was presented to Mrs. Priscillia Olachi Anaka of Medi Scan Tech Support Ltd as the No. 1 National Partner, and Mr. Chinwuba Ezennia of Pipette Nigeria Ltd was named the No. 2 National Partner.

ISN Medical is the authorised distributor of Accu-Chek glucometers and test strips in Nigeria, with the portfolio managed by the Consumer Healthcare Unit under the leadership of its Director, Mrs. Ify Chioke.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, commended partners for their sustained commitment and described the forum as an opportunity to recognise their role in strengthening market penetration and expanding access to quality diagnostic solutions nationwide.

Representatives of principal manufacturers, including Roche, manufacturers of Accu-Chek products, and Abbott’s Rapid Diagnostics Division, manufacturers of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits, were in attendance.

Presentations were also delivered by Chronicare, a diabetes and dialysis management centre, and Andersen, the company’s tax advisory partner, providing industry and regulatory insights.

Providing the 2025 business review, Mrs. Ify Chioke announced that ISN Medical was appointed authorised distributor for Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test kits in Nigeria.

She acknowledged operational challenges encountered during the year and commended partners for maintaining business continuity and support.

She further outlined the unit’s 2026 strategic direction, which includes expanding the availability of Accu-Chek Active meters and strips (x50 and x25 variants), Accu-Chek Instant meters and strips, Safe-T-Pro Uno, and Abbott RDT kits.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, Mr. Steve Ozioko, Chief Executive Officer of New Health Pharmacy, reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining professional standards and commercial performance, while the National Sales Manager, Mr. Victor Ngene, reiterated the unit’s focus on strengthening collaboration and advancing access to reliable diagnostic solutions across Nigeria.